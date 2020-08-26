Sodium Caseinate Market Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis 2027

What is Sodium Caseinate?

Sodium caseinate, more commonly, is a phosphoprotein which usually occurs in animal and human milk. It is manufactured by mixing casein with sodium compounds such as sodium carbonate and sodium hydroxide. They are rich in amino acids, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients and are used as food additives and protein supplements. Sodium caseinate is used in the food and beverage industries for their versatile, functional properties as food stabilizers, emulsifiers, and thickeners.

The growing popularity of dairy proteins, including sodium caseinate and the benefits of sodium caseinate in managing weight and maintaining muscle mass, has raised the demand for sodium caseinate. Sodium caseinate has been recommended as a food additive by international bodies such as the WHO and FAO. As food additives, they are widely used as thickening agents, emulsifiers, and stabilizers in baby food, cheese analogs, desserts, salad dressings, butter, and meat products such as sausages, luncheon meat, ham, and fish. The increasing uses of sodium caseinate in the food and beverage industry owing to their favorable emulsifying performance and the tendency to develop strong binding force between fats and water are expected to create a surge in demand for sodium caseinate in the forecast period.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Sodium Caseinate Market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

Major vendors covered in this report:

– AGROCOMPLEX Sp. z o.o.

– AMCO Proteins

– Avani Food Products

– Charotar Casein Company

– Erie Foods International Inc.

– Fonterra Co-operative Group

– Gansu Hua’an Biotechnology Group

– Israel Chemicals Ltd

– Lactoprot Deutschland Gmbh

– Ningxia Yimei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Sodium Caseinate market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Sodium Caseinate market segments and regions.

The research on the Sodium Caseinate market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Sodium Caseinate market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Sodium Caseinate market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Sodium Caseinate market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Sodium Caseinate market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Sodium Caseinate market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

