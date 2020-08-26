Steering Wheel Switches Market to Gain Traction; Technological Advancements to Bode Well for Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global steering wheel switches market size is expected to register promising growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing demand for automation in automotive industry. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled “Steering Wheel Switches Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Push, Seesaw), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

What does the Market Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Drivers and Restraints:

Technological Advancement in the Product to Augur Growth

Rising road fatalities has propelled the manufacturers to enhance the safety and comfort of the driver. Technological advancements along with safety on road being a top-notch priority has enabled the OEMs to develop steering wheels with limited switches and improved ergonomics. The development has resulted in limiting the risk of distraction for the driver, while driving on the road. In addition to this, automation in automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in April 2019, Hyundai Motors, a leading automotive manufacturer, displayed its futuristic cockpit concept laced with technological advancements.

The concept consists of a multi-layer display with an advanced digital instrument cluster. In addition to this, the steering wheel is equipped with two digital touch displays that can be configured in several ways. The buttons offer an efficient haptic feedback that is user-friendly during operation, while reducing distraction on the road.

Regional Analysis:

Rising Automotive Industry in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Demand

Among the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead and register highest steering wheel switches market revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as growing automotive industry in countries such as China and India. On the other hand, North America will witness substantial growth owing to increasing awareness on road safety in the forthcoming years. Overall, the market in Europe is expected to gain momentum during the projected horizon. This is attributable to factors such as increasing adoption of technology and growing demand for automation between 2019 and 2026.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Partnerships by the Companies to Boost Demand

According to the steering wheel switches market report, there are several companies operating, which are striving to maintain market presence during the forecast period. Adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, joint venture, and product development and expansion by the companies to outshine their competition and gain major market share will bode well for market growth in the forthcoming years. Below is an industrial development for the market:

Industrial Development:

November 2019: ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a German technology company, announced its strategic partnership with Danfoss Silicon Power GmbH involving the silicon carbide and silicon power modules. This joint venture is expected to boost the commercial and technical pedigree of inverters. Additionally, it will enhance the electric drivelines by providing a reliable interface between power modules and inverters.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Preh GmbH

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

TOKAI RIKA, CO, LTD.

ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.

Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG

Panasonic Corporation

Among others

