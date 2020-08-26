Surface Disinfectant Market Top 10 Manufacturers Overview, Size, Industry Revenue and Growth Forecast to 2026

The global Surface Disinfectant Market is set to gain impetus from the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. The report further states that the global surface disinfectant market size was USD 770.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,547.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

It has surged the need for these disinfectants as people are persistently sanitizing the places and objects that are coming into frequent human contact for reducing the impact of the virus. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Surface Disinfectant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Aerosol, Gel, Liquid, and Wipe), By Composition (Alcohols, Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Health Care Facility, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The rapid outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is severely affecting the economy across the globe. On account of several preventive measures, such as work-from-home and lockdown, the manufacturing and production processes of industries have come to a complete standstill. The uncertainty about the future is rising and so is the panic. But, our accurately crafted reports would help you in finding the right path to success during such a difficult time.

List of the Companies that are Operating in this Industry:

3M (U.S.)

The Proctor & Gamble Company(U.S.)

Kimberley-Clark Corporation(U.S.)

SC Johnson Professional(U.S.)

The Clorox Company(U.S.)

Ecolab (U.S.)

Metrex Research LLC(U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.)

Diversey Inc.(U.S.)

STERIS plc (Ireland)

Whiteley Corporation (Australia)

Other Key Players

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Propel Growth

The cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are expected to surge the demand for surface disinfectant shortly. These infections mainly occur when the patients are being treated in hospitals and are not often detected during the admission procedure.

The infections associated with invasive devices and medical equipment consist of ventilator-associated pneumonia, catheter-associated infections, and surgical site infection. However, these disinfectants include a wide range of chemicals, namely, acetic acid, peroxides, and hypochlorite. These are very harmful for human health, as well as for the environment. These factors are expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

