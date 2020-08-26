Temperature Detection Screen Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2026 | FLIR Systems, Leonardo, L3Harris Technologies

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Temperature Detection Screen market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Temperature Detection Screen market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Temperature Detection Screen report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Temperature Detection Screen report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Temperature Detection Screen market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Temperature Detection Screen market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Temperature Detection Screen market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Temperature Detection Screen market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Temperature Detection Screen market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Research Report: FLIR Systems, Leonardo, L3Harris Technologies, Axis Communications, Opgal, OptoTherm, Thermoteknix Systems, Fluke, Seek Thermal, 3M, Xenics, Infratec

Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Segmentation by Product: Handheld

Fixed



Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Segmentation by Application: Government and Law Enforcement

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Transportation and Logistics

Others



The Temperature Detection Screen Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Temperature Detection Screen market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Temperature Detection Screen market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Temperature Detection Screen market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Temperature Detection Screen industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Temperature Detection Screen market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Temperature Detection Screen market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Temperature Detection Screen market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Temperature Detection Screen Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Handheld

1.3.3 Fixed

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Government and Law Enforcement

1.4.3 Military and Defense

1.4.4 Healthcare

1.4.5 Energy and Power

1.4.6 Transportation and Logistics

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Temperature Detection Screen Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Temperature Detection Screen Market Trends

2.3.2 Temperature Detection Screen Market Drivers

2.3.3 Temperature Detection Screen Market Challenges

2.3.4 Temperature Detection Screen Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Temperature Detection Screen Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Temperature Detection Screen Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Temperature Detection Screen Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Temperature Detection Screen Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Temperature Detection Screen Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Temperature Detection Screen Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Temperature Detection Screen as of 2019)

3.4 Global Temperature Detection Screen Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Temperature Detection Screen Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Temperature Detection Screen Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Temperature Detection Screen Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Temperature Detection Screen Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Temperature Detection Screen Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Temperature Detection Screen Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Temperature Detection Screen Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Temperature Detection Screen Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Temperature Detection Screen Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Temperature Detection Screen Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Temperature Detection Screen Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Temperature Detection Screen Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Temperature Detection Screen Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Temperature Detection Screen Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Temperature Detection Screen Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Temperature Detection Screen Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Temperature Detection Screen Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 FLIR Systems

8.1.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

8.1.2 FLIR Systems Business Overview

8.1.3 FLIR Systems Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Temperature Detection Screen Products and Services

8.1.5 FLIR Systems SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 FLIR Systems Recent Developments

8.2 Leonardo

8.2.1 Leonardo Corporation Information

8.2.2 Leonardo Business Overview

8.2.3 Leonardo Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Temperature Detection Screen Products and Services

8.2.5 Leonardo SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Leonardo Recent Developments

8.3 L3Harris Technologies

8.3.1 L3Harris Technologies Corporation Information

8.3.2 L3Harris Technologies Business Overview

8.3.3 L3Harris Technologies Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Temperature Detection Screen Products and Services

8.3.5 L3Harris Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 L3Harris Technologies Recent Developments

8.4 Axis Communications

8.4.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

8.4.2 Axis Communications Business Overview

8.4.3 Axis Communications Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Temperature Detection Screen Products and Services

8.4.5 Axis Communications SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Axis Communications Recent Developments

8.5 Opgal

8.5.1 Opgal Corporation Information

8.5.2 Opgal Business Overview

8.5.3 Opgal Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Temperature Detection Screen Products and Services

8.5.5 Opgal SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Opgal Recent Developments

8.6 OptoTherm

8.6.1 OptoTherm Corporation Information

8.6.2 OptoTherm Business Overview

8.6.3 OptoTherm Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Temperature Detection Screen Products and Services

8.6.5 OptoTherm SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 OptoTherm Recent Developments

8.7 Thermoteknix Systems

8.7.1 Thermoteknix Systems Corporation Information

8.7.2 Thermoteknix Systems Business Overview

8.7.3 Thermoteknix Systems Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Temperature Detection Screen Products and Services

8.7.5 Thermoteknix Systems SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Thermoteknix Systems Recent Developments

8.8 Fluke

8.8.1 Fluke Corporation Information

8.8.2 Fluke Business Overview

8.8.3 Fluke Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Temperature Detection Screen Products and Services

8.8.5 Fluke SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Fluke Recent Developments

8.9 Seek Thermal

8.9.1 Seek Thermal Corporation Information

8.9.2 Seek Thermal Business Overview

8.9.3 Seek Thermal Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Temperature Detection Screen Products and Services

8.9.5 Seek Thermal SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Seek Thermal Recent Developments

8.10 3M

8.10.1 3M Corporation Information

8.10.2 3M Business Overview

8.10.3 3M Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Temperature Detection Screen Products and Services

8.10.5 3M SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 3M Recent Developments

8.11 Xenics

8.11.1 Xenics Corporation Information

8.11.2 Xenics Business Overview

8.11.3 Xenics Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Temperature Detection Screen Products and Services

8.11.5 Xenics SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Xenics Recent Developments

8.12 Infratec

8.12.1 Infratec Corporation Information

8.12.2 Infratec Business Overview

8.12.3 Infratec Temperature Detection Screen Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Temperature Detection Screen Products and Services

8.12.5 Infratec SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Infratec Recent Developments

9 Temperature Detection Screen Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Temperature Detection Screen Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Temperature Detection Screen Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Temperature Detection Screen Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Temperature Detection Screen Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Temperature Detection Screen Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Temperature Detection Screen Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Temperature Detection Screen Sales Channels

11.2.2 Temperature Detection Screen Distributors

11.3 Temperature Detection Screen Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”