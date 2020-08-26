Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Europe Urinary Catheters market.

The Europe urinary catheters market size was valued at USD 1.08 Billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 1.76 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

We have updated Europe Urinary Catheters Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Urinary Catheter is a hollow, partially flexible tube that is used to collect urine from the urinary bladder and is connected to a drainage bag. These catheters are used in conditions such as urinary incontinence, BPH, accidents and during or post-operations. Urinary catheters are available in different types and size depending upon the patients requirements.

Indwelling catheters also referred as foley catheters is one of the type that is generally used in patients admitted in the hospital setting for long duration of time. The foley catheter is inserted into the bladder through urethra and has a tiny balloon at the end which is inflated with water to prevent the sliding of the tube out of the body. Intermittent and External Catheters are other two types which are available in market and is preferred for short period of time in hospitals, home care settings and by patients suffering from urinary incontinence.

According to World Health Organization in 2017, an estimated 5.0% of general population was affected by urinary incontinence globally. Consequently, growing prevalence of urinary incontinence and rising awareness about the condition are expected to drive the urinary catheter market size during the forecast period.

Urinary tract infections are one of the most common potential side effects attributed with the use of urinary catheter. Hence, the players in the Europe market are investing in research & development of urinary catheters, to offer products that can resist the microbial contamination. This is anticipated to fuel the adoption of urinary catheters by the end of the forecast period.

In the current Europe market scenario, there is a need to optimize the product offerings with effective innovative technologies, strategies, planning and enhanced supply chain management. These approaches will act as a lucrative opportunity for major and local players of urinary catheters to commercialized their product offerings on large scale in Europe and is also anticipated to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence in Europe is likely to drive the growth of urinary catheters market

Rapidly increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence in European regions especially in countries like UK, Germany, France and Italy is expected to fuel the Europe market demand during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018 according to Global Forum on Incontinence, the prevalence of urinary incontinence in Europe was higher than the global average, and is estimated to be around 9.9% of the total population. The statistics also indicated a higher prevalence of urinary incontinence among the female population of Europe. This increase in prevalence, along with growing preference of patients and healthcare providers towards catheter for the management of urinary incontinence, are propelling the growth of the market.

Also, the geriatric population of Europe is likely to boost the demand of urinary catheters during the forecast period. For instance, according to the data published by Eurocarers organization, it is estimated that the prevalence of urinary incontience ranges from 5.0% to 15.0% in women above 70 years of age, in Europe. This combined with shift of patients towards self-care and increasing number of educational initiatives being undertaken to teach self-catheterization to patients in home care settings, are factors projected to drive the Europe urinary catheters market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing number of surgeries performed each year in Europe is anticipated to fuel the demand of urinary catheters

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and orthopaedic disorders in Europe, have been exerting a significant economic cost burden in the region. It is also leading to an increasing number of patients undergoing surgeries each year in Europe. For instance, in 2018, an estimated 2 million surgeries were performed in Europe.

These increasing number of surgical procedures, combined with longer hospital stays, are major factors driving the demand and adoption of urinary catheters in healthcare settings in Europe. This along with a developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing per capita healthcare spending and rising prevalence of urinary incontinence in the region is projected to drive the adoption rate of the urinary catheters in Europe during 2019-2026.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

The Intermittent catheters segment would ensure to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

Among products, the intermittent catheters segment dominated the Europe urinary catheters market in 2018 owing to its affordable price in comparison to other catheters, ease to use and additional advanced features that satisfy the demand of patients to be treated in home care settings.

Recently, technologically advanced intermittent catheters are introduced in market that have special material coating which provides resistance against micro-organisms. Introduction of these advanced intermittent catheters by key market players is expected to boost the growth of intermittent catheters segment in Europe during the forecast period.

The indwelling catheters account for the second largest share of this market and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand of the foley cathers in the hospitals and age care centers are one of the major factor projected the segment growth in Europe by 2026

Similary, external catheters segment is also expected to drive the growth of Europe urinary catheters market during the forecast period.

By Application Analysis

Urinary catheters used for urinary incontinence is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The urinary incontinence segment accounted for highest share in the application segment of urinary catheters market in the year 2018. The dominance is due to rapidly increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence among European population in the past decade. According to various population based studies, an estimated 4.5% – 6.0% of the total U.K. population was suffering from urinary incontinence in 2017. Similar prevalence trends observed in major European countries, are leading to increasing adoption of urinary catheters for treatment of patients with urinary incontinence in this region.

By Gender Analysis

Male segment of the Urinary Catheter market in terms of revenue generation in the forecast period.

Among gender, the male segment dominated the Europe market in 2018. The dominance is attributable to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and benign prostatic hyperplasia among male population of Europe. The use of of urinary catheters is predominantly in male patients as compared to female patients. In female patient population, use of urinary catheters is limited for management of urinary incontinence, and other products including pads, etc. are more preferred. Hence, the female segment accounts for comaparatively smaller share of Europe market in 2018.

By End User Analysis

In Europe Urinary Catheter market by end user, others segment would hold the highest share.

The others segment in end user accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018 owing to the increasing adoption of urinary catheters in home care settings of Europe. Additionaly, the major factor driving the growth of this segment is shift of patient care from hospitals to home care settings in Europe. The age care centers segment holds the second highest share of urinary catheters due to the rising geriatric population suffering with urinary disorders in Europe.

The age care centers segment is expected to register a significantly higher CAGR by the end of forecast period owing to the rising adoption of urinary catheters in age care centers of Europe for treatment of geriatric patients. For instance, according to United Nations World Population Prospects 2019 revision, it is estimated that by 2050 one in four residents in Europe will be over 80 years of age. These trends are anticipated to drive the growth of age care segment during the forecast period.

Similarly, the hospitals segment is also projected to boost the Europe urinary catheters market in the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Germany generated a revenue of USD 0.26 Billion in the year 2018 and is expected to dominate the Europe urinary catheter market throughout the forecast period. Rising geriatric population suffering from urinary incontinence and increasing number of surgeries are anticipated to drive the market growth in Germany. For instance, in Germany, around 410,557 and 128,004 gynecology and urology surgeries were performed in 2018. The increasing number of surgeries performed and the increased hospital stay are some of the factors fuelling the demand of urinary catheters in Germany during 2019-2026.

Italy is anticipated to be second most prominent country in the Europe urinary catheters market in terms of revenue by 2026 owing to increasing awareness about urinary catheters for the treatment of urinary incontinence. The market size of urinary catheter in France is projected to expand at a higher CAGR owing to the increasing number of surgeries. For instance, according to OECD, an estimated 2.59 million gynecology surgeries, and 1.1 million urology surgeries were performed in France in 2018. Spain and Switzerland accounts for comparatively less share than other EU 5 countries in the year 2018.

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Size, 2018

The urinary catheter market of Sweden and Poland is anticipated to grow rapidly owing to increasing number of surgeries and rising prevalence of urinary incontinence in male population. Rest of Nordic, Portugal and Netherlands are expected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Well-established distribution network of major players in European countries is attributed to drive the Europe Urinary Catheters Market by 2026

Presence of strong key players and growing investments in the research sector for the development of advanced urinary catheters are likely to boost the market growth in Europe during the forecast period. The widespread distribution network of major players like Coloplast A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG and ConvaTec Group PLC in European countries are projected to drive the Europe urinary catheter market revenue throughout the forecast period. Along with strong distribution network the key players are emphasizing on mergers and acquisition to offer innovative and diverse range of urinary catheters in European market. For instance, in 2017 BD, a global leader in medical technologies acquired C. R. Bard, Inc., along with its urology and urinary incontinence products with an aim to strengthen its position in urinary catheters market. Other players engaged in Europe market with considerable market share are Boston Scientific Corporation, Hollister Incorporated, Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries, Inc. and Clinisupplies Ltd.

List of Key Companies Profiled

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hollister Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated

Medline Industries, Inc.

Clinisupplies Ltd.

REPORT COVERAGE

European market leverages lucrative opportunity for investment in the research and development to fulfill the unmet needs for microbial resistant urinary catheters. Rise in the prevalence of urinary incontinence and BPH along with growing awareness about the treatment options in emerging regions of Europe are likely to boost the growth of this market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing number of surgeries which require urinary catherization is anticipated to fuel the market growth by 2026.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on urinary catheters industry trends and detailed analysis of the Europe urinary catheters market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include product, application, gender and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into indwelling catheters, intermittent catheters and external catheters. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia, surgery and others. On the basis of gender, the market is segmented into female and male. The end user segment of This market include hospitals, aged care centers and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into countries or sub-region, which are UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Ukraine, Portugal and Rest of Nordic.

Along with this, the report analysis comprises of Europe urinary catheter market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of urinary incontinence for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch etc., pricing analysis for key players and economic cost burden for the treatment of the disorder by key countries/ region.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

By Application

Urinary Incontinence

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Surgery

Others

By Gender

Female

Male

By End User

Hospitals

Age Care Centers

Others

By Country/ sub-region

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherlands

Switzerland

Poland

Ukraine

Portugal

Rest of Nordic

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2018: Nordic Capita, a private equity investor in Nordic region sells its remaining share in ConvaTec Group Plc. after the initial acquisition of the firm in 2008

December 2017: BD, a global leader in medical technologies acquired C. R. Bard, Inc., along with its urology and urinary incontinence products.

