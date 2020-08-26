Water-18O Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Huayi Isotopes, ABX

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Water-18O market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water-18O market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water-18O report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water-18O report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water-18O market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water-18O market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water-18O market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water-18O market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water-18O market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water-18O Market Research Report: Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Huayi Isotopes, ABX, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Wo Isotope, Merck KGaA, Shanghai Resarch Institute of Chemical Industry, Rotem Industries

Global Water-18O Market Segmentation by Product: 10.0atom％, 95.0atom％, 97.0atom％, 98.0atom％, 99.0atom％, Others

Global Water-18O Market Segmentation by Application: PET Imaging, Biological Research, Chemical Research, Others

The Water-18O Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water-18O market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water-18O market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water-18O market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water-18O industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water-18O market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water-18O market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water-18O market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water-18O Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Water-18O Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water-18O Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 10.0atom％

1.4.3 95.0atom％

1.4.4 97.0atom％

1.4.5 98.0atom％

1.4.6 99.0atom％

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water-18O Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 PET Imaging

1.5.3 Biological Research

1.5.4 Chemical Research

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water-18O Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water-18O Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Water-18O Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Water-18O, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Water-18O Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Water-18O Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Water-18O Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Water-18O Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Water-18O Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Water-18O Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Water-18O Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Water-18O Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Water-18O Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Water-18O Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Water-18O Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Water-18O Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water-18O Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water-18O Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water-18O Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Water-18O Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Water-18O Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Water-18O Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Water-18O Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Water-18O Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water-18O Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Water-18O Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Water-18O Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water-18O Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Water-18O Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Water-18O Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Water-18O Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water-18O Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Water-18O Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Water-18O Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Water-18O Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Water-18O Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water-18O Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Water-18O Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Water-18O Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water-18O Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Water-18O Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water-18O Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Water-18O Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Water-18O Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Water-18O Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Water-18O Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Water-18O Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Water-18O Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Water-18O Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Water-18O Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Water-18O Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Water-18O Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Water-18O Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Water-18O Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Water-18O Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Water-18O Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Water-18O Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Water-18O Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Water-18O Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Water-18O Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Water-18O Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Water-18O Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Water-18O Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Water-18O Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Water-18O Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Water-18O Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Water-18O Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Water-18O Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Water-18O Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Water-18O Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Water-18O Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Water-18O Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Water-18O Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Water-18O Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Water-18O Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Water-18O Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Water-18O Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Water-18O Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Water-18O Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Water-18O Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Water-18O Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Water-18O Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Water-18O Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water-18O Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water-18O Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

12.1.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Information

12.1.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Water-18O Products Offered

12.1.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Recent Development

12.2 Huayi Isotopes

12.2.1 Huayi Isotopes Corporation Information

12.2.2 Huayi Isotopes Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Huayi Isotopes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Huayi Isotopes Water-18O Products Offered

12.2.5 Huayi Isotopes Recent Development

12.3 ABX

12.3.1 ABX Corporation Information

12.3.2 ABX Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ABX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ABX Water-18O Products Offered

12.3.5 ABX Recent Development

12.4 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

12.4.1 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Water-18O Products Offered

12.4.5 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Recent Development

12.5 Wo Isotope

12.5.1 Wo Isotope Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wo Isotope Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wo Isotope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Wo Isotope Water-18O Products Offered

12.5.5 Wo Isotope Recent Development

12.6 Merck KGaA

12.6.1 Merck KGaA Corporation Information

12.6.2 Merck KGaA Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Merck KGaA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Merck KGaA Water-18O Products Offered

12.6.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development

12.7 Shanghai Resarch Institute of Chemical Industry

12.7.1 Shanghai Resarch Institute of Chemical Industry Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shanghai Resarch Institute of Chemical Industry Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Shanghai Resarch Institute of Chemical Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Shanghai Resarch Institute of Chemical Industry Water-18O Products Offered

12.7.5 Shanghai Resarch Institute of Chemical Industry Recent Development

12.8 Rotem Industries

12.8.1 Rotem Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Rotem Industries Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Rotem Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Rotem Industries Water-18O Products Offered

12.8.5 Rotem Industries Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Water-18O Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Water-18O Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”