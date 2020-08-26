Water Purifier Market Size and Share Analysis | Industry Growth Forecast to 2026

The global Water Purifier Market ize is expected to reach USD 45.00 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The advent of technologically advanced smart water purifier will bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Water Purifier Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Point-of-use Filters {Under the Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet-mounted Filters, and Others} and Point-of-entry Filters), By Category (RO Filters, UV Filters, Gravity Filters, and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at 25.71 billion in 2019. The introduction of user-friendly purifiers will spur demand in the foreseeable future.



Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103118

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in Water Purifier Market Include:

A. O. Smith Corporation (USA)

Brita LP (USA)

Pentair PLC (USA)

Culligan International Company (USA)

Unilever PLC (UK)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Helen of Troy Limited (USA)

Best Water Technology Group (Austria)

Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India)

iSpring Water Systems LLC (USA)

The 3M Company (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (Switzerland)

General Electric Company (USA)

Eureka Forbes Ltd. (India)



Get Sample PDF Brochure with The Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry.



Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/water-purifier-market-103118

Market Driver:

Rising Preference for Quality Drinking Water to Bolster Growth

The growing knowledge about the standards of drinking water quality in the emerging nations will consequently foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. The advancement in water purification systems will enable speedy expansion of the market. Similarly, the implementation of point-of-entry and point-of-use filter systems to eliminate pathogens has led to the proliferation of the market. The rising utilization of water purifier for specific and general applications such as the conversion of raw water into safe and enhanced grade water will further uplift the water purifiers market share.

The perpetual innovation in technological processes involving ultra-violet, reverse osmosis, and gravity-based purifiers can be a vital factor augmenting the growth of the market. The emergence of smart water purifier with trailblazing technologies will incite the adoption of purifiers in residential and commercial sectors. For instance, in April 2019, Culligan International, a water treatment company based in the US announced the release of ClearLink Connect and Drinking Water Connect accessories. The newly launched accessories can be connected through a mobile app i.e., Culligan Connect, which enables the users to monitor their drinking water systems and remain notified.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/water-purifier-market-103118

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Automotive Lubricants Market Business Opportunities, Growth Insights, Trends, Size to 2026

Technical Textiles Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and Business Opportunities to 2026

Polypropylene Market Growth Dynamics, Business Opportunities and Challenges, Key Drivers, Prospects And Forecast to 2026