Water-Soluble Polymer Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Water-Soluble Polymer

Global “Water-Soluble Polymer Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Water-Soluble Polymer in these regions. This report also studies the global Water-Soluble Polymer market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Water-Soluble Polymer:

  • Water soluble polymer market will be majorly driven by product consumption growth in across water treatment vertical and will augment demand for the water soluble polymers during the forecast timeframe. Rising demand for water soluble polymers from oil & gas vertical will further help the growth of water soluble polymer market, as these products are highly employed in reducing the formation of hydrates in oil & gas pipelines.

    Water-Soluble Polymer Market Manufactures:

  • BASF
  • SNF
  • Ashland
  • Arkema
  • Kemira
  • KURARAY
  • DuPont
  • The Dow Chemical
  • Nitta Gelatin
  • LG Chem

    Water-Soluble Polymer Market Types:

  • Polyacrylamide & Copolymers
  • Guar Gum & Derivatives
  • Polyvinyl Alcohol
  • Casein
  • Gelatin
  • Polyacrylic Acid & Copolymers
  • Others

    Water-Soluble Polymer Market Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Manufacture
  • Domestic
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Water-Soluble Polymer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing initiatives toward guar planting. Guar gum is derived from the endosperms of guar plants. India is the leading producer of guar gum, accounting approximately 81% of the global value. Rajasthan is the leading Indian state that produces approximately 70.12% of guar in India. The Indian government offers subsidies to encourage more guar plantation in the country. Currently, the government is offering 50% subsidy on micronutrient and bio-pesticides utilized in guar plantation. Some vendors, along with cosmetic companies, are undertaking projects to teach farmers on sustainable cultivation methods of guar gum.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Water-Soluble Polymer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Water-Soluble Polymer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Water-Soluble Polymer in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Water-Soluble Polymer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Water-Soluble Polymer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Water-Soluble Polymer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Water-Soluble Polymer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Water-Soluble Polymer Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Water-Soluble Polymer Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Water-Soluble Polymer Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Water-Soluble Polymer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Water-Soluble Polymer Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Water-Soluble Polymer Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Water-Soluble Polymer Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Water-Soluble Polymer Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Water-Soluble Polymer Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

