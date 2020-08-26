Wound Closure Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Insights, Overview and Forecast 2026

The global wound closure market is set to gain impetus from the ever-increasing inclination of people from traditional suturing techniques to innovative devices, namely, hemostatic agents, clips, and staplers. It is mainly occurring in countries such as India, China, Japan, Germany, and the U.S. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Wound Closure Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Sutures, Hemostatic Agents, Staplers, Staples, and Others), By Application (Gynaecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmic, General Surgery, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the wound closure market size was USD 13.24 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 21.03 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the companies that are presently operating in the wound closure market.

Cryolife

Baxter

Johnson and Johnson Service, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen AG

CP Medical

3M

Drivers & Restraints-

High Demand for Minimally Invasive Wound Closure Devices to Boost Growth

Since the past few years, the market is exhibiting tremendous technological advancements. They are mainly focused on lower incidence of hospital-acquired infection, reduced price, ease-of-use, and lesser healing time of the incision. Reputed companies are trying to bring about all these features in their products to gain more share. Besides, consumers are nowadays seeking out for minimally invasive devices so that they would reduce a healthcare professional’s time that is usually spent in the ER room, as well as the time for post-operative care. These factors are likely to accelerate the wound closure market growth during the forecast period. However, the rising number of product recalls may obstruct market growth.

