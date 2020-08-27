5G Infrastructure Market Insights By Revenue, Upcoming Trends And Worldwide Players Foresights Till 2026

Internet of things (IoT) industry is rapidly evolving, which is driving the global 5G infrastructure market at a tremendous rate. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “global “5g infrastructure” market, size, share and global trend by component (fibers, cables, antenna, transceiver, wireless backhaul, modem, router), communication infrastructure (small cell, macro cell, radio access network (ran), distributed antenna system (das), and geography forecast till 2026” suggests that the global market will rise at a whopping CAGR of 73.04% during the forecast period, 2018-2026.

Top Players

AT&T

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

co

Intel Corporations

Qualcomm Technologies

Belden

There is a skyrocketing demand for high-speed internet among end-use industries. 5G infrastructure plays a crucial role while deploying high-speed internet service. The analysts in the report predict that the global market is anticipated to reach US$ 50,640.4 Mnby 2026, as against US$720.6 Mn in 2018.

“5G technology is expected to positively influence connected agriculture, smart cities, machine-to-machine communication, and home automation,” says a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Moreover, some of the prominent challenges faced by organizations with regards to improving reliability, performance, and connectivity can be resolved through 5G infrastructure,” he added. 5G connectivity offers several advantages such as higher efficiency and high-speed data transmission than 3G or 4G networks.

Key Industry Developments

June 17,2020 – Ericsson launched enhanced 5G standalone New Radio(NR) software which helps organizations in achieving low latency and better coverage.

2018, July – Nokia has signed a $3.5 billion multi-year agreement with T-Mobile US Inc., that will help build 5G wireless network infrastructure.

Segmentation of 5g infrastructure Market

1. By Component

Fibers

Cables

Antenna

Active Antenna



Passive Antenna

Transceivers

Wireless Backhaul

Modem

Router

2. By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

3. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Increasing Investments in 5G Technology in North America Contributes to the Growth

From a geographical standpoint, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global 5G infrastructure market. Moreover, the market covered the value of US$ 266.0 Mn in the year 2018. An increasing number of infrastructure projects in the U.S. is the primary factor responsible for driving the market in North America. Early adoption of advanced technologies such as automation, internet of things (IoT) among others can give significant impetus to the market in North America. The growth in this region is also attributable to the rising demand for on-demand video services and the rising trend of smart cities. Presence of prominent players in the U.S. and government-backed support in the country creates ample growth opportunities for the market.

5g infrastructure Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

The market in Europe is expected to grow at a considerable rate owing to the presence of well-established 5G infrastructure providers. Countries such as the U.K and Europe are currently involved in testing 5G technology. For instance, Vodafone is planning to roll out 5G technology tests in Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Bristol, London, and Cardiff. In 2018, the market in the Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 162.1 Mn and is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the forthcoming years. The growth is ascribable to the rising support from government and private industries.

Ever-evolving 5G Infrastructure Sees an Upward Trajectory in Various Applications

Rising demand for mobile bandwidth among consumers worldwide is augmenting demand for 5G infrastructure network. With the growing trend of smart city, demand for IoT connectivity sensor devices is increasing. This, in turn, is contributing to the development of 5G infrastructure. Some of the emerging applications such as self-driving cars and augmented reality (AR) also support the development of 5G infrastructure. All these factors are expected to drive the market in the forecast years.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of Market Share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

The burgeoning demand for smartphones, laptops, and computers and other connected devices is creating demand for advanced network alternatives. Under Industry 4.0, IoT devices, vehicles, equipment, and machinery are connected to each other. This requires high-speed internet coverage and network solution. The current 4G network cannot fulfill all the requirements of advanced technologies that require high-speed internet network. Here, 5G infrastructure comes into existence as radio access technology can overcome the challenges faced by 4G technology. Furthermore, distributed antenna systems of 5G infrastructure offer several advanced services. Spurred by these factors, the global 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the forecast period.

Queries Addressed In 5g infrastructure Market Report:

What opportunities are present for the market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Construction Equipment?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is the market being utilized?

How many units are estimated to be sold in 2020?

HPE, Intel, Qualcomm are Among the Leading Players in the Market

In July 2018, Nokia joined hands with T-Mobile to build a 5G wireless network infrastructure. This multi-year agreement was signed for a $3.5 billion.

Key Features of 5g infrastructure Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the market.

Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026.

Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2023 of industry.

The global market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2023. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the market, along with the production growth.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

