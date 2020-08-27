ACETONE MARKET – WHAT WILL DRIVE THE INDUSTRY OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS?

The global Acetone market size is expected to reach USD 6.19 billion by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Acetone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Grade (Specialty Grade, Technical Grade); By End-User (Construction, Automotive, Cosmetics and Personal Use, Paints and Coatings, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Others); By Application (Bisphenol A, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Solvents, Methyl Isobutyl Ketone, Others); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future industry growth.

The market is projected to witness a growth over the forecast period. There has been a significant growth in the demand for acetone from pharmaceutical, automotive, and construction sectors over the years. Growing awareness regarding personal care, increasing demand for solvents, application in varied industries, and rising disposable income are some factors boosting the market growth. It is also used as an organic and non-toxic alternative for containing oil spills by dissolving sludge and eliminating it from the surface of water or marine plants.