Activated Carbon Market Size Report 2020, Recent Trends, Share, and Growth forecast to 2026

The Global Activated Carbon Market Size is slated to reach USD 4.09 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™, in its new report, titled “Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Powdered, Granular, and Others), By Application (Water Treatment, Air & Gas Purification, Food & Beverage, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026“, states that the value of the market stood at USD 2.73 billion in 2018.

List of Top Players Covered in the Activated Carbon Market Report Include:

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Donau Carbon GmbH

Cabot Corporation

PURAGEN ACTIVATED CARBONS

CARBOTECH AC GMBH

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

KUREHA CORPORATION

Activated Carbon Technologies

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Ingevity

Iluka Resources

James Cumming & Sons

Universal Carbons (India)

Carbon Activated Corporation

Troxnox

Active Char Products

Adsorbent Carbons

Genuine Shell Carb

Indo German Carbons

Other Players

Activated Carbon Market Overview

Mounting concerns surrounding the steadily climbing mercury pollution levels across the globe is set to emerge as the primary growth driver for this market in the coming years. Mercury emissions from anthropogenic sources have risen at an exponential rate since the industrial revolution. According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), artisanal and small scale gold mining is responsible for almost 38% of the global mercury emissions, followed by stationary combustion of coal at 21%. The element is highly toxic for humans and the environment, causing irreparable damage to both.

However, it can be removed from liquid and gas streams through adsorption processes enabled by activated carbon. This material works as a highly efficient carrier for impregnate that react with mercury and contain it within the adsorbent particles. Thus, proven efficacy of activated carbon adsorption in mercury removal operations is likely to fuel the Activated Carbon Market growth in the foreseeable future.

