Adhesion Promoters Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020-2024

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Adhesion Promoters Market:-

3M Company

Evonik Industries

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

DowDuPont

Arkema SA

Akzonobel N.V.

Altana AG

Air Products and Chemicals

Inc.

Borica Co. Ltd

Cargill

Ems-Chemie Holding AG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

DIC Corporation

The Global Adhesion Promoters market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global adhesion promoters market is expected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Adhesion promoters are used in order to form a thin anchoring layer between the substrate (and other adhesive material) and the coating. These promoters create a permanent covalent bond, which significantly increases the adhesion of the coating to the substrate, thereby increasing the performance of the end product.

Increasing Usage in Packaging Sector

Adhesion promoters also help in improving the aesthetics of the packaging product. Currently, most of the global companies are implementing various designs on the outer cover of their products as a marketing strategy. These are majorly implemented in the form of paints & coatings or adhesive agents. This, in turn, is increasing the usage of adhesive promoters, as these materials help to prevent the coatings or the adhesives (tapes or layer) from wear and tear. Driven primarily by rising consumer engagement and improving technology, demand for intelligent packaging has recently surged and is expected to continue on a high-growth trajectory during the forecast period.

Usage of Titanate & Zirconate Based Promoters are expected to Increase

The usage of titanates and zirconates as adhesion promoters are expected to experience a significant growth in the long run. This is because these materials offer improved properties than silanes. Titanates strongly improve adhesion to metallic substrates are strongly improved through covalent bonding by crosslinking the functional groups of a wide variety of resin binders and acting as coupling agents for pigments and fillers. The use of titanium adhesion promotors can eliminate the need for more costly surface roughening processes and pre-treatment that are often needed to promote adhesion of various substances. The increasing usage of titanium in printed and hybrid circuit boards is expected to escalate the usage of titanate and zirconate adhesive promoters during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The high population in the region ensures high availability of skilled labor. Moreover, the region’s geographic location provides easy access to industrial goods markets across the globe. In addition, the governmental policies of emerging economies, such as China and India, have been in line with the proposed objectives to implement economic reforms. China is the global leader in the paints and coatings consumption, by revenue. This can be attributed to the country being one of the largest producers of automobile, leading to a growing automotive refinish market. All of these factors are expected to drive the demand for adhesion promoters in the region.

Major Players: BASF SE, Evonik Industries, 3M Company, Eastman Chemical Company, and DowDuPont, among others.

