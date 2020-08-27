Adhesives & Sealants Market Price Analysis 2020, Size, Share and Global Business Opportunities to 2026

The Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Size is expected to reach USD 66.76 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. Promising growth of the global building and construction industry is touted to be the top factor driving this market in the foreseeable future. According to the French credit insurance company, Euler Hermes, the global construction industry grew by 3.5% in 2018 from 2017 levels, making 2018 the best-performing year for the industry in a decade.

Furthermore, a joint report produced and published by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics predicts that the value of this industry will hit $15.5 trillion by 2030, with an 85% rise in volume. India, China, and the US will account for nearly 57% of this rise, the report states. Adhesives and sealants are some of the most vital components in buildings as they hold join two distinctive materials together and keep them in place for prolonged periods of time. Thus, escalating demand for housing and commercial spaces would leverage the adhesives and sealants market growth in the coming years.

