Advance Wound Care Management Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen till 2024

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Advance Wound Care Management Market:-
- CONVATEC GROUP PLC
- ACELITY
- SMITH & NEPHEW
- MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB
- 3M COMPANY
- COLOPLAST
- DERMA SCIENCES INC.
- BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
- INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES
The Global Advance Wound Care Management market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE
The global advance wound care management market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. With more than 35% of the market share, North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period this is due to increasing incidences of chronic wounds along with favorable reimbursement policies in this region.
Increasing Number of Chronic Wounds, Ulcers and Diabetic Ulcers
According to NCBI, more than 9.3 percent of United States population which is estimated around 29.1 million people, is affected by diabetes. In adults who are aged over 65 years, the percent of population suffering with diabetes is more than 25 percent. The incidence of chronic wounds especially foot ulcers increases among the diabetic population. While more than 80,000 adults are expected to undergo a lower extremity amputation, It is also estimated that patient with diabetes are 10 times more likely to undergo amputation at some point in their life. The number of diabetes patients are expected to increase with increasing geriatric population which in turn will drive the market for wound care management in the forecast period.
In addition, increase in surgical procedures worldwide along with increasing ageing population is also fuelling the growth of advance wound care management market.
High Treatment Costs
Wound care management is associated with high costs due to which it has a low adoption rate. According to a breakdown of wound costs provided by Smith & Nephew, 15-20% are material costs, 30-35% are nurse costs and more than 50% are hospitalization costs. Since, the hospitalization in necessary until the wound is dried, the high hospitalization costs is hindering the advance wound care management market globally.
Additionally, lack of reimbursement policies all over the world is also responsible for hindering the growth of market.
North America to Dominate the Market
The Advance Wound Care Management market is segmented by product type, wound type, and geography. By geography it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America.
North America dominates the advance wound care management market due to increasing incidences of chronic wounds, favorable reimbursement policies and rise in geriatric population. Europe is also expected to boost the growth of advance wound care management market due to increasing awareness of wound care management among geriatric population. Factors such as increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities in the region, rising medical tourism, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are also expected to contribute to the growth of market in this region.
The global Advance Wound Care Management market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Key Developments in the Advance Wound Care Management Market:
Finally, the report Global Advance Wound Care Management Market 2020 describes the Advance Wound Care Management industry expansion game plan, the Advance Wound Care Management industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
