Aerosol Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Aerosol Market:-

AkzoNobel NV

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc.

Colep U.K. Ltd

Crabtree and Evelyn Ltd

Henkel AG Co KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

Impress Group BV

Procter & Gamble

PPG Industries Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

SC Johnson Inc.

Thymes LLC

Unilever PLC

Valspar Corporation

The Global Aerosol market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The aerosol market is likely to witness a moderate growth during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Asia-Pacific is expected to witness strong demand for aerosol, fueled by increasing investment in the medical industry, increasing automotive production, and growing demand for paints & coatings. Moreover, the increasing awareness about hygiene and increasing demand for personal care products is likely to increase aerosol demand for application in the production and packaging of hygiene and personal care products.

Increasing Awareness Related to Hygiene & Personal Care

Increasing awareness related to personal care has increased the demand for cosmetics, such as deodorants, antiperspirants, cream foundation, hydrating creams, sun protection cream, tanning lotions, hair sprays & styling sprays, hair shines, and others. The demand for products, like shampoo, hair foams & gels, gel toothpastes, etc., has also been growing with the increasing hygiene awareness in the population. With changes in fashion trends, teenagers’ demand for cosmetics also increased substantially in the previous years, especially in Asia-Pacific. Additionally, the strong urge in the aging population to retain a youthful appearance, is further nurturing the growth of the cosmetics industry. Hence, with the growing demand, and thereby, production of cosmetics and hygiene products, the demand for aerosol has also been increasing from the personal care industry.

Automotive Segment Demand Projected to Grow

Aerosol finds number of applications in the automotive industry in the form of paints, cleaners, lubricant cans, spray paints, ignition sealer, etc. In 2017, the global automotive production increased by about 2.36% from 2016, when more than 97 million vehicles were produced globally. The automotive industry is projected to witness about 2% growth in 2018, fueled by increasing demand for lightweight vehicles and SUVs, especially in emerging economies, like China, Japan, India, and others. The expected increase in the production of vehicles is projected to increase the demand for aerosol automotive products, further driving the growth of the aerosol market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Demand

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness strong growth in the demand for aerosol, driven by increasing demand for personal care products, increasing investments in the medical industry, and increasing automotive production in the region. In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to witness noticeable growth in the demand for aerosol during the forecast period, owing to the robust growth of the automotive industry, increasing furniture production & exports, and increasing construction and architectural projects, which is further likely to increase the demand for paints & coatings.

The global Aerosol market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Aerosol Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Aerosol Market:

September 2017: AkzoNobel NV finalized the acquisition of French manufacturer Disa Technology. The acquisition strengthens AkzoNobel’s global leadership position in supplying innovative industrial coatings and aerospace and automotive coatings.

Finally, the report Global Aerosol Market 2020 describes the Aerosol industry expansion game plan, the Aerosol industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

