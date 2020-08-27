Agricultural Fumigants Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global “Agricultural Fumigants Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Agricultural Fumigants. A Report, titled “Global Agricultural Fumigants Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Agricultural Fumigants manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Agricultural Fumigants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Agricultural fumigants are injected into the soil and move through the soil air and dissolve in the water in the soil where they kill pests, and also used on grains and crops post-harvest to reduce insects, ticks and mites, nematodes, slugs and snails and fungal diseases.In the report, the statistics refer to agricultural fumigants as materials for fumigants pesticides. There are common fumigants materials such as Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Metam Sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene.

Dow

AMVAC

ADAMA Agricultural

FMC Corporation

BASF

DuPont

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

Arkema

Chemtura

Eastman

Solvay

ASHTA Chemicals

Jiangsu Shuangling

Dalian Dyechem

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

Nantong Shizhuang

Limin Chemical

The technical barriers of agricultural fumigants are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In agricultural fumigants materials market, there are some relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Dow, AMVAC, ADAMA Agricultural, FMC Corporation, BASF, Syngenta, UPL Group, Detia-Degesch, Arkema, Chemtura, Eastman, and Solvay. Their plants mainly distribute in USA, China and Europe.Agricultural fumigants materials are primarily used to produce fumigants pesticide, and eventually applied in soil and warehouse. With increasing of global population and economy, the demands for agricultural product keep high growth. With the improvement of people€™s health awareness, the product structure has been changed in these years and agricultural fumigants are expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2020-2022. Agricultural fumigants industry will usher in a stable growth space.In the past few years, the price of agricultural fumigants has slightly decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of agricultural fumigants.The worldwide market for Agricultural Fumigants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1390 million US$ in 2023, from 1180 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

1

3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Soil Consumption