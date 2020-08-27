Amaranth Oil Market 2020 Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Amaranth Oilmarket was valued at USD 502.7million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1360.7millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Amaranth oil is a medium colored liquid composed of a large number of fatty acids. Its application in personal care and pharmaceutical products is expected to drive market demand. The presence of squalene is a major factor boosting market consumption.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for premium leather

1.2 Abundance of raw materials

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increase in operational costs

2.2 Stringent regulatory policies

Market Segmentation:

The global Amaranth Oilmarket is segmented on the extraction type, application, and region.

1. By Extraction Type:

1.1 Supercritical CO2 extraction

1.2 Organic Solvent Extraction

1.3 Cold Pressing

1.4 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Personal Care and Cosmetics

2.2 Pharmaceuticals

2.3 Aromatics

2.4 Food Supplements

2.5 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Amr Amaranth AS

2. Rusoliva Pvt. Ltd.

3. Amaranth Bio Company

4. Dk Mass S.R.O

5. Amaranth Nord

6. Flaveko Trade Spol S.R.O

7. Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

8. IrelSpol S.R.O

9. FlavexNaturextracte GmbH

10. Nans Products Pvt. Ltd.

11. Saar

12. Nu-World Foods

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

