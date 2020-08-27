Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Acid Proof Lining Market

Global Acid Proof Lining Market: Overview

Acid proof linings have gained traction owing to its extensive use in several applications across many industries. It can thwart cases of industrial failures caused by corrosive damages. In addition, acid proof linings offer durability, which accentuates its demand across several industry verticals. The global acid proof lining market is likely to experience substantial growth over the period of assessment as several end users are taking up proper maintenance procedures to ensure durability of these linings.

The global acid proof lining market has been segmented on the basis of four parameters, namely end use, form, product, and region.

Global Acid Proof Lining Market: Notable Developments

The global acid proof lining market has witnessed some developments in the last few years. One such significant development in the market is mentioned below:

In June 2017, The Sherwin-Williams Company completed its acquisition of The Valspar Corporation. The latter has been a prominent manufacturer of coatings and paint. This acquisition is expected to create a topnotch brand portfolio, leading technology, broad range of products, and innovative platforms that would extend the global reach of the products, including acid proof lining products. Improved capabilities of the companies are anticipated to benefit the customers.

A few of reputed organizations that have made its presence noted in the global acid proof lining market are as mentioned below:

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems Limited

BASF SE

Jotun Chemicals Company

Ashland Global Holdings

Hempel Group

Resistance to Damage Caused by Acid and External Environmental Factors Boosts Demand

Acid proof lining resists the damage caused by acid in manufacturing and chemical industries and it protects infrastructure and equipment from dangerous exposure to acid. These linings come as coatings that safeguards fiberglass, structures of steel, concrete, and plastic piping against strong alkalis, solvents, and acids in various industries. These linings come with properties that will enhance mechanical strength of equipment used at various industries. Protection against increased temperature and mechanical abuse are one of many properties that make these linings popular. As such, the global acid proof lining market is likely to gather momentum from multiple use and properties of the lining product.

Acid proof lining help industries cut down on the maintenance cost of industrial equipment in the long term, which benefits growth of the global acid proof lining market in years to come. These linings prevent damage to equipment caused by external environmental factors like salt spray, oxidation, and moisture.

Global Acid Proof Lining Market: Geographical Analysis

Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe North America, and Latin America are the key regional segments of the global acid proof lining market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be a leading region for in the global acid proof lining market over the period of forecast. This is ascribed to the growing demand from the developing countries that are making accelerated efforts toward industrialization. Furthermore, many companies are relocating or opening up new setups in Asia Pacific region owing to lower cost of production and low cost of labor.

North America acid proof lining market is likely to experience considerable growth over the forecast period due to flourishing construction industry in the region. Additionally, increasing number of oil and gas exploration activities necessitate deployment of heavy machineries, which in turn is likely to fuel the regional market over the assessment period.

