Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Polydimethylsiloxane Market

The increasing use of polydimethylsiloxane in personal care as well as cosmetic products industry in a key factor propelling growth of the global polydimethylsiloxane market. Further, polydimethylsiloxane is used as lubricants, ant-caking agents and antifoaming agents in food & beverages and pharmaceuticals industries. Several manufacturing industries use polydimethylsiloxane due to its elastomer property. The increasing demand for polydimethylsiloxane by various industry sectors is a major factor contributing to growth of the global polydimethylsiloxane market.

An upcoming report by Transparency Market Research on the global polydimethylsiloxane market would help readers gauge various macroeconomic factors, business prospects, trends and opportunities associated with this market. This compilation is intended to provide a comprehensive view of the global polydimethylsiloxane market including opportunities and challenges witnessed by this market. A detailed analysis on geographical distribution and competitive landscape adds to the worth of the report to comprehend the global polydimethylsiloxane market.

Global Polydimethylsiloxane Market: Trends and Opportunities

The desirable chemical and physical properties of polydimethylsiloxane such as low surface tension, oxidative stability, thermal resistance and easy to spread are increasing the demand of polydimethylsiloxane across a number of end-use industries. The increasing use of polydimethylsiloxane across different industry verticals is propelling growth of the global polydimethylsiloxane market. Further, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recognized polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) as a vital agent to enhance productivity of skin care products. Which resulted in increased awareness of the polydimethylsiloxane among the end users. The increased awareness of benefitting properties of polydimethylsiloxane for skin care products is fostering growth of the global polydimethylsiloxane market.

However, polydimethylsiloxane is a non-bio degradable material, and increasing restrictions from government bodies on the use of these materials owing to their adverse effect on environment is a major factor restraining growth of the global polydimethylsoloxane market. Nevertheless, technological advancements in disposal techniques of non-biodegradable material could address some restraints. Moreover, the increasing use of polydimethylsiloxane in the food and beverage industry due to its anti-caking and antifoaming properties is a major growth driver of the global polydimethylsiloxane market.

Global Polydimethylsiloxane Market: Geographical Analysis

The global polydimethylsiloxane market could be segmented into six regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to hold maximum growth potential in the global polydimethylsiloxane market. This is due to the increasing demand for polydimethylsiloxane in medical devices such as lab-on-a-chip (LOC) devices, biological machines, 3D tissue culture platforms, organ-on-a-chip devices and so forth.

Global Polydimethylsiloxane Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the predominant players operating in the global polydimethylsiloxane market are Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Hubei Xin Sihai Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Fisher Scientific International Inc. The key players in the global polydimethylsiloxane market are adopting a strategical approach such as acquisitions, mergers, and product expansion so as to enhance their market share and increase their market penetration in the upcoming years.

