Animal Care Services Market 2020 | Worldwide Growth, Global Share, Global Industry Analysis, Oulook, Supply, Development Status Forecast to 2026

The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases among animals is a key factor driving the global animal care services market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Animal Care Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Livestock, Companion), By Service (Grooming Services, Training Services, Boarding Services, Day Care Services, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” Rising awareness of animal healthcare is expected to aid the growth of the market.

The report covers:

Global Animal Care Services Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Animal Care Services Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Animal Care Systems Inc.

VCA Inc.

PetSmart, Inc.

Just For Pets

Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

Rising Prevalence Of Zoonotic Diseases Will Create Growth Opportunities

The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases is expected to aid growth of the global animal care services market. The increasing usage of animals in agriculture also will enable growth in the market. The rising expenditures for animal welfare and health maintenance is likely bode well for the overall market.

Furthermore, the launch of Martha Stewart Brand is expected to favor the global market growth. For instance, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. announced a new pet partnership with LAB, Inc., to launch Martha Stewart, the Brand has a wide variety, functional innovative quality products that ensure the best in care for household pets.

Rising Pet Adoption Will Enable Growth In North America

Geographically, the animal care services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the rising pet adoption in the region. The increasing prevalence of animal diseases and growing expenditures on animal health care services will further facilitate growth in North America.

Animal Care Services Market Segmentation:

By Type

Livestock

Companion

By Service

Grooming Services

Training Services

Boarding Services

Day Care Services

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Related Reports:

Medical Carts Market Global Share, Growth, Demand and Forecasts to 2026

