Anti-Aging Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact -Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2024 – 360 Market Updates

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Anti-Aging Market:-

ALLERGAN

L’OREAL S.A.

BEIERSDORF AG

PHOTOMEDEX Inc.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

LUMENIS

REVLON Inc.

SHISEIDO COMPANY LIMITED

ORLANE

OLAY

The Global Anti-Aging market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global anti-aging market was estimated at USD 324.6 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. North America holds up to 60% of the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

Accelerating Demand for the Skincare Products

The anti-wrinkle products accounts for the largest market share and was estimated to be 43% in 2016 and is expected to increase by 70% by the year 2022. Natural products are expected to witness the highest growth rate because of the side effects of the cosmetics and chemical-based products. There is a huge demand for the different types of anti-aging products and services and a gradual increase is also seen over the past years.

There are also other factors which are responsible for driving the market which includes increasing aging population worldwide, increasing number of medical tourism for cosmetic procedures, increasing aging population, rising consumer demand for anti-aging products and the strict regulations have led to the introduction of safe and efficient anti-aging products and services in this market.

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Becomes a New Trend

With the increasing beauty consciousness among people there is a big market for the anti-aging devices and aesthetic plastic surgeries is growing rapidly and has open opportunities for this market. Aesthetic is a new trend which is seen worldwide which has covered the major market. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Americans have spent around USD 12 million in 2014 on the aesthetics and 50,000 cosmetic procedures were performed in UK last year.

There are other factors for the market which are the skepticism portrayed by consumers toward the global anti-aging market’s services and products, stringent regulatory environment etc. and all of these factors are restraining the growth of the market.

Japan one of the established markets for the anti-ageing products

Japan is becoming one of the established market for the anti-ageing products and services because of its modern lifestyles and holds a big market including the US, Europe and Australia. The anti-ageing market in Japan is evolving because of the new product introductions and services being provided. Japan has the world’s longest life expectancy for women, for more than two decades. The market is analyzed under various other regions as well namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa.

