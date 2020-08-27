Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast to 2024

Global “Anti-Fungal Drugs Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Anti-Fungal Drugs in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Anti-Fungal Drugs Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Anti-Fungal Drugs Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

PFIZER

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

BAYER HEALTHCARE

NOVARTIS

SANOFI-AVENTIS

MERCK & CO.

KRAMER LABORATORIES

ENZON PHARMACEUTICALS

GILEAD

The Global Anti-Fungal Drugs market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Antifungal drugs are used to cure fungal infections, which occur due to unclean, unhygienic, and damp environment. Fungal infections are caused by microscopic organisms invading epithelial tissue. Systemic fungal infections are usually caused by the indigestion or inhalation of fungus spores and cause fungal pneumonia, and opportunistic fungus causes diseases, such as candidiasis, meningitis, mucormycosis, etc. The global anti-fungal drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Increasing Number of Anti-fungal Drugs as Over-The-Counter (OTC)

With rising popularity of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, many patients prefer them to obtaining a prescription from a healthcare professional. Numerous common and harmless fungal infections are left untreated by patients, owing to medical costs and logistical constraints. These have directly contributed to the rise in the usage of OTC drugs, as these infections can be treated by OTC drugs, owing to their ease of availability.

Increasing awareness about myriad fungal infections and increasing government and corporate funding are some other drivers of the market.

Presence of Generics and Government Regulations in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Although there is an increase in the sales of anti-fungal generic drugs, the market value of these drugs has decreased, as the price of generics is almost 20 to 50% of the branded drugs. To meet the market value, the sales of generics must be increased by at least four times to that of branded drugs. Even with the increasing volume of generic anti-fungal drug sales, the overall market value of anti-fungal drugs has reduced.

Additionally, high penetration of conventional drugs used for treatment and allergic reaction to some types of anti-fungal drugs are also restraining the market growth.

North America to Dominate the Market

The global anti-fungal drugs market is segmented by drug type, therapeutic indication, and geography. By geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominates the market due to increasing awareness of fungal infections with the growing incidence of antifungal infections and increasing government and corporate funding in the industry.

Major Players: ABBOTT LABORATORIES, PFIZER, GLAXOSMITHKLINE, BAYER HEALTHCARE, NOVARTIS, SANOFI-AVENTIS, MERCK & CO., KRAMER LABORATORIES, ENZON PHARMACEUTICALS, GILEAD amongst others.

