Aquaculture Therapeutics 2020 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends And Forecast To 2025

The Farming or the culturing of aquatic animals like the fishes, algae, mollusks, crustaceans, aquatic plants and other aquatic organisms in different types of water is termed as Aquaculture. The cultivation process involves nurturing of these aquatic organism in the controlled condition either in fresh or in salt water. Later on these aquatic organisms are then harvested to be served as the source of nutrition or to be used for many other purposes. The aquatic animals are very sensitive and are prone to various epidemic diseases. Other factors affecting the aquatic cultured animals are Pathogens (e.g. bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites) exist in all natural water bodies. At the same time crowded culture environment makes the causes high risk for infection and makes the fishes nervous. Crowding also results in fish knocking eventually leading to surface wounds which is a cause for inaction. These can be cured using several FDA approved antibiotics and other medicines. Apart from diseases medicines are used to improve the wellbeing of the fishes in the aquaculture. The list of drugs includes chorionic gonadotropin, formalin solution, florfenicol, oxytetracycline, tricaine methane sulfonate, hydrogen peroxide, sulfadimethoxine/ormetoprim combination, acetic acid, calcium chloride, calcium oxide, carbon dioxide gas, fuller’s earth, garlic (whole form), ice, magnesium sulfate, papain, potassium chloride, povidone iodine, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride, sodium sulfite, thiamine hydrochloride, urea and tannic acid. The above mentioned drugs take care of the aquatic animals fighting with several diseases which are not only harmful to the aquatic animals but are also harmful to the consumer. There are two different categories of diseases which affect the aquatic population viz. diseases due to pathogens which are indigenous to the local environment and exotic pathogens.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Aquaculture Therapeutics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

A lot of advancements are taking place in the aquaculture therapeutics as there are several diseases affecting the animals cultured in the aquaculture. There are several diseases driving the aquaculture therapeutics market. Mostly these diseases are dependent on hygiene conditions that are to be maintained. Advances in aquaculture therapeutics and growing demand for the more effective aquaculture therapeutic drugs are the factors expected to drive the growth of aquaculture therapeutics market. Also, the demand for aquaculture is rapidly growing day by day due to the decreasing number of the oceanic fish and increasing consumption of the fishes at a global level.

The worldwide market for Aquaculture Therapeutics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TunaTech GmbH

ViAqua Therapeutics Ltd.

Alpharma Inc.

Blue Ridge Aquaculture

Cermaq ASA

Cooke Aquaculture

Nireus Aquaculture S.A.

Tassal group Ltd.

Nireus S.A.

Unima Group

Nutreco Holding N.V.

Kona Bay Marine Resources

Royal Greenland

Sea Watch International Ltd.

Selonda Aquaculture S.A.

StarKist Taylor Shellfish Inc.

TriMarine International

Seafood Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Formalin Solution

Chorionic Gonadotropin

Florfenicol

Tricaine Methane Sulfonate

Oxytetracycline

Hydrogen Peroxide

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Veterinary Pharmacies

Veterinary Hospitals

E-Commerce

Veterinary Clinics

