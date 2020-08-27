Aramid Fiber Market Size Report, Share Outlook, Industry Growth, Revenue, and Growth Forecast to 2026

The Global Aramid Fiber Market size is projected to reach USD 7.28 billion in terms of Revenue by 2026, The market was worth USD 4.25 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The favorable product properties have allowed applications across diverse industry verticals.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the Global Aramid Fiber Market are

Teijin Limited

Kolon Industries Inc.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd.

HUVIS CORPORATION

Hyosung Corporation

China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Aramid Hpm, LLC.

Other Key Players

Noteworthy Industry Developments:

September 2018: Snow Peak and Teijin Limited announced the launch of a new material fabric for outdoor apparel.

Aramid Fiber Market Summary:

Aramid fiber is a product that is artificially derived through polymer molecules. The properties of these products such as high heat resistance and high resilience to external factors have allowed widespread product applications. The ability of aramid fiber to withstand pressure has led to applications in stab-resistant clothes. The increasing popularity and growing demand for aramid fiber is mainly attributable to its favorable properties. Recent advancements in manufacturing processes of aramid fibers have fuelled the demand for the product. Moreover, the increased investment in the research and development of the product, with the aim of developing newer products will aid the growth of the global market in the coming years.

Major Growth Drivers:

Increasing Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing investment in the research and development of the product has made a huge impact on the market. Due to the huge potential held by aramid fibers across numerous industries, several companies are looking to explore markets where there is lesser product adoption. The applications of aramid fibers in safety and firefighting clothing and apparel have been noticeable of all.

