Arcylamide Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Polyacrylamide is an important class of water-soluble polymer, which is a general term for water-soluble polymer chemical products obtained by homopolymerization of acrylamide or copolymerization with other monomers. From the physical form of the product, it can be divided into powder granules (solid content of 90% or more), aqueous solution (solid content of 30% or less), oil emulsion and water-in-water emulsion (solid content 30%-60%), etc. Kind.

BASF SE

Mitsui Chemicals

SNF Group

Kemira Oyj

Beijing Henjiu Chemical Group Corporation

Dia-Nitrix Co

Jiangxi Changjiu Agrochemical

Ecolab Inc

Ashland

Since the structural unit contains an amide group, it is easy to form a hydrogen bond, has good water solubility and high chemical activity, and is easily grafted or crosslinked to obtain various modifications of a branched or network structure, and polyacrylamide has Special physicochemical properties (such as adsorption, high viscosity, cross-linking), with thickening, dispersion, adhesion, flocculation, gelation, rheology control, high water absorption, reinforcement, film formation and other application properties. Therefore, polyacrylamide is called "Baiye Auxiliary" and can be widely used in various industries such as pulp and paper, water treatment, oil and gas exploitation, mineral washing, textile, daily chemical, medicine, and agriculture. The worldwide market for Arcylamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 2010 million US$ in 2023, from 1450 million US$ in 2020

Solution

Solid Crystalline Major Applications are as follows:

Waste and Wastewater Treatment

Petroleum

Pulp & Paper

Mining

Coating

Printing & Dyeing