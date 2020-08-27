Asia Pacific Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2027

The market growth is prominently being driven owing tothe significant demand for higher bandwidth over long distance. The bandwidth requirements, particularly on large passenger aircraft, have increased substantially. The advent of on-board Wi-Fi, In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) systems delivering High-Definition (HD) video, Global Position System (GPS) data, and satellite content streamed directly to passengers’ seats, as well as new avionics systems in the cockpit, is generating significant demand for fiber optic cable market. The increasing congestion on long haul routes is required higher bandwidth to transmit cockpit data to the ground stations and cabin data to respective destinations on the ground. Commercial airlines majorly use wide-body aircraft such as Airbus A380, A350, A330, Boeing B787, and B777, among others, on long haul flights with a higher number of seating capacity, which again demands higher Wi-Fi speed. Since the fiber optic cables have lower attenuation as compared to copper conductors, these cables are ideal for long haul flight applications where data loss due to long transmission distances are not appreciated. This allows for longer cable runs and fewer repeaters. For instance, the distance limitation for 1G over copper cables is approximately 100m, whereas 1G can be transmitted up to 100km over fiber optic cables. Thus, the demand for high bandwidth over long distances is generating significant demand for fiber optic cables, which is driving the aerospace fiber optic cables market.

The Asia Pacific Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables market is growing along with the Aerospace and Defense industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

APAC region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The factors anticipated to mature the aerospace fiber optic cables market in the region include increasing number of fiber optic cable suppliers, expanding aircraft manufacturing, increasing aircraft component (avionics, IFE, radar, FMS, and others) manufacturers, growing MRO activities, and demand for the technology among the military forces.The region also comprises of several world-leading aerospace fiber optic manufacturers such as Yangtze Optical FC (China), Jiangsu OFS Hengtong Optical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Fujikura Ltd. (Japan), Futong (China), ZTT (Japan), FURUKAWA (Japan), among others.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Aerospace and Defense industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables in the market.

Asia Pacific Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market–Segmentation

Asia Pacific Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market,by Mode

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode



Asia Pacific Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market,byApplication

Radar Systems

Flight Management Systems

Cabin Management Systems

In-flight Entertainment Systems

Electronic Warfare

Avionics

Others

Asia Pacific Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market,byFitType

Line Fit

Retrofit

Asia Pacific Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market,byEnd User

Commercial

Military

Asia Pacific Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market,byCountry

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Asia Pacific Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market-Companies Mentioned

AFL

Amphenol Corporation

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Collins Aerospace

Nexans

Ofs Fitel Llc

Prysmian Group

TE Connectivity

W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

