Asia Pacific Queue Management System Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2027

The rapid growth in population has transformed the ways of handling operations at customer-centric sectors. This has resulted in unorganized queues, which leads to frustration among the crowd and deteriorates the quality of services, especially when the staff tries to manage the queue manually. The queue management system market has been growing at a steady rate over the years as a result of the rise in demand for structuring and managing queues efficiently and conveniently.The constantly rising emphasis on the enhancement of customer satisfaction is generating significant demand for linear queuing systems and virtual queuing systems.

The Asia Pacific Queue Management System market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific queue management system market is expected to reach US$ 164.56million by 2027 from US$ 97.06million in 2019; it is projected to grow at a 7.15%CAGR during 2020–2027.The populations in developed, as well as developing, countries are increasingly becoming tech-savvy, which is generating significant demand for advanced technologies. With an objective to enhance work efficiency and reduce disorder in queues at various application areas, the demand for a technologically advanced queue management system is growing, which is supporting the growth of the queue management system market. Further, the unprecedented growth of healthcare digitalization is expected to provide growth impetus to the market in the coming years. The majority of healthcare service providers face a tremendous challenge in terms of maintaining the queues at the payment desks or at the doctor’s chambers.In an attempt to avoid long queues forming at the medical facilities, several hospitals and other healthcare service providers are adoptingthe queue management systems, which is expected to generate a noteworthy demand for these solutions in Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Segments

In terms of type, the virtual queuingsegment accounted for a larger share of the Asia-Pacificqueue management system marketin 2019. In terms of component, the solution segment held a larger market share in 2019. Further, the BFSI segment held the largest share of the market based on application in 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Queue Management System in the market.

ASIA-PACIFIC QUEUE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Virtual Queuing

Linear Queuing

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Application

Hospitals

BFSI

Retail Outlets

Utility Service Providers and Airports

Restaurants

Government Offices

Others

By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Company Profiles

Q-nomy Inc.

SeehashSoftwares Pvt. Ltd.

Wavetec

XIPHIAS Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Aurionpro Solutions Limited

Advantech Co. Ltd.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the queue management system marketin Asia-Pacificare company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical databases. Major companies listed in the report are Q-nomy Inc., SeehashSoftwares Pvt. Ltd., Wavetec, XIPHIAS Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Limited, and Advantech Co. Ltd., among others.

