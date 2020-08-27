Asia Pacific Railway Cyber Security Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2027

Most digital transformation applications in railways are based on IP technologies and some of the common areas where digitization is being applied in railways include train control, maintenance monitoring, signaling control, passenger information systems, and video protection. With its numerous benefits, digital transformation is also increasing the vulnerability of railways to various kinds of cyber-attacks. A large number of IP traffic flows through the communications networks on a daily basis and such networks are targeted by cyber criminals to attack the railway infrastructure. Hence, the demand for robust cyber security solutions and services is growing at an unprecedented rate to safeguard critical railways infrastructure from cyber threats.

The Asia Pacific Railway Cyber Security market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The railway cyber security market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 1,661.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,503.6 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.As the number and complexity of cyberattacks is growing, it is propelling the adoption of railway cyber securitysystem across the region.However, the lack of skilled workforce is a hindering factor to the railway cyber security market growth. Further, the stringent government regulations regarding data privacy is creating business opportunities for companies operating in the market to achieve a significant share of railway cyber security market.

Key Market Segments

In terms of type, theinfrastructuralsegment accounted for the larger share of the APACrailway cyber security marketin 2019. In terms of component, the solution segment held a larger share of theAPAC railway cyber security marketin 2019. Further, in terms of security, the network securitysegment held a larger share of the market in 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Railway Cyber Security in the market.

APAC RAILWAY CYBER SECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

APAC Railway Cyber Security Market,by Solution

Solutions

Services

APAC Railway Cyber Security Market,by Type

Infrastructural

On-Board

APAC Railway Cyber Security Market,by Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Data Protection

End Point Security

Others

APAC Railway Cyber Security Market,by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

APAC Railway Cyber Security Market-Companies Mentioned

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Selectron Systems AG

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Company Profiles

A few major primary and secondary sources referred while preparing this report on the railway cyber security marketin APACare company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, statistical database, and among others. Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems, Inc.,Selectron Systems AG, Collins Aerospace, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Siemens AG, and Thales Group are some of the major companies listed in the report.

