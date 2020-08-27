Atrial Fibrillation Market Research Report, Industry Trends

high blood pressure, and valvular heart disease due to the rheumatic fever are some of the most common risk factors for atrial fibrillation. Along with the increasing number of people suffering from atrial fibrillation, especially among the geriatric population. There has been an advancement in diagnoses and treatment of atrial fibrillation. Researchers and experts are also working together to find out new technologies to improve early detection and diagnosis of atrial fibrillation and achieve maximum benefit for atrial fibrillation patients. However, lack of well-trained physicians and the high cost of treatments are hampering the atrial fibrillation market growth.

The report has provided a detailed profile of some of the leading players in the global atrial fibrillation market such as Abbott Laboratories, Biosense Webster, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, CardioFocus, Inc., AtriCure Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Osypka AG.

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market to Witness Robust Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2026

According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global atrial fibrillation market is expected to witness strong growth. The market is estimated to register 11.0% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026. The market is also estimated to reach US$ 10,925.1 million revenue by the end of 2026.

On the basis of product type, the EP ablation catheters are expected to emerge as the most preferred product in the global atrial fibrillation market. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into electrophysiology labs, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical center. Among these, hospitals are expected to be witness impressive growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. By application, EP ablation is expected to witness the highest growth in the global atrial fibrillation market during the forecast period 2017-2026.

Geographically, the market is segmented on the basis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA. Europe is expected to dominate the global atrial fibrillation market during the forecast period 2017-2026. A maximum number of catheter ablation are performed in Germany.

Rise in the Use of Less Invasive and Advanced Treatment for Atrial Fibrillation

Major hospitals and medical centers are using a less invasive procedure known as catheter ablation for treating atrial fibrillation. It also has facilitated quick recovery than the surgery. Meanwhile, the on-going research is also resulting in more options that can be used by doctors to perform catheter ablation. A recent study by the researchers at the Klinikum Coburg and the University of Utah Health also showed that radiofrequency catheter ablation lowered mortality rates in patients suffering from atrial fibrillation. Being a highly effective therapy, various additional features are being added to catheter ablation. For instance, new 3D mapping technology reduces fluoroscopy time and radiation dose for patients.

Moreover, a new 3D catheter mapping technology allowing real-time device tracking in prerecorded fluoroscopy was also being used. However, new treatment options including FIRM ablation, convergent procedure, and watchman device have also been developed and were successful in minimizing the chances of atrial fibrillation. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and better imaging is resulting in the manufacturers investing in research and development for introducing technologically advanced catheter ablation procedure. Meanwhile, increasing number of hospitals are also using a combination of both device and drugs to treat atrial fibrillation.

