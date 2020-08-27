Augmented Reality Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2024

Global “Augmented Reality Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Augmented Reality in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Augmented Reality Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Augmented Reality Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Augmented Reality market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

In 2017, the augmented reality market was valued at USD 5.85 billion and is projected to reach a value of USD 70.01 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 51.24%, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). The scope of this report is limited to the solutions that are offered by the major market players, including providers of hardware and software. The technology segment discussed in the report is limited to head-mounted display, heads-up display, virtual retinal display, and spatial augmented reality systems. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Also, the study emphasizes on various attack points in augmented reality technological innovations, new developments in the usage, and augmented reality investments.

Augmented reality is the future of mobile devices. It will allow consumers to experience a new dimension, based on user preferences. About 22.8 million AR glasses are expected to be shipped by 2020. The user base for AR technologies is also expected to grow beyond 1 billion by 2020. Augmented Reality is likely to present a completely new way to engage and expand the abilities of retailers. The possibilities of augmented reality are endless, especially when combined with the ever-evolving wireless technology, which enables the integration of mobile devices and home appliances, in order to provide an enhanced connected experience for the end users. Huge potential opportunities in biotechnology and healthcare are expected to drive the growth of the augmented reality market over the forecast period.

Increased Demand for Smartphone-based AR Applications

With the proliferating social media culture, the market for augmented reality is expected to witness a robust growth over the next few years. This growth can be attributed to the fact that major players in the social media market are collaborating with leading tech companies, to provide an unmatched physical experience for consumers and essentially tapping a potentially untapped market. Combining the capabilities of GPS, augmented reality and highly focused cameras are set to transform the gaming experience for smart device owners, which will propel the growth of the market in the commercial and retail spaces.

Medical & Healthcare Expected to Witness High Growth in terms Augmented Reality

The medical field is expected to be highly influenced by the application of augmented reality. It is already in use for practical purposes, and the technology is further expected to play an important role in the future of medicine. Google Glass and VIPAAR, a virtual AR app, were used to perform surgery, indicating the AR’s potential applications and the scope for its successful adoption in the field of healthcare. The capabilities of AR technology can allow surgeries to be simplified, offering a safe environment and experience to patients. It may reduce the chances of medical problems, arising after a surgery is performed. Apart from Google Glass, a number of devices are being made to be used in the medical field. Doctors have been using a skin cancer app that can calculate the impact of moles with real-time vision and, further, receive feedback. Blood infusion instruments, like glasses and devices, are being used to locate veins, allowing for blood work to be performed quickly and IVs inserted without ever worrying about missing a vein. Augmented reality is embedded with immense technological features, which could play a vital role in redefining the healthcare industry, and hence the sector is expected to be one of the major benefactors of the market growth.

United States to Witness a High Adoption Rate for the Augmented Reality

The United States is expected to be one of the fastest growing market in the world for AR in the near future. Most of the companies advancing in this technology are based in the United States. About 64% of the consumers from the country believe in the positive changes by the adoption of AR in workplace. Leading players, like Microsoft and Magic Leap, are actively working on this technology, using the United States as their base. This factor is likely to influence the growth of the technology in the country over the forecast period. Also, the United States is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. High technology exposure and ease of availability of smart devices have created a strong market in the region. Microsoft AR product, Hololens, was first released in the United States and Canada, and has received positive response from the consumers in the country.

Key Developments in the Augmented Reality Market:

January 2018: Google introduced a new Google expeditions, which provides augmented reality to schools and enables better understanding and learning experience for the students. Also, it is being used to visualize 3D landscapes, world landmarks, etc.

December 2017: Pokémon Go, a game that uses AR for the gameplay, released an update, which used Apple augmented reality tech for the functioning.

