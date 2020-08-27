Automotive Head-up Display Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global “Automotive Head-up Display Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Automotive Head-up Display in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automotive Head-up Display Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Automotive Head-up Display Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Automotive Head-up Display Market:-

BAE Systems

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HUDWAY

Navdy

Nippon Seiki

Pioneer Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Texas Instruments

Thales Group

Yazaki Corporation

LG display

The Global Automotive Head-up Display market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period. Head-up displays in automobiles are a fast-evolving concept that take root in the airline industry. They involve displaying screen-less information without requiring the driver to look away from the road. The systems are increasingly being used in luxury cars and are expected to be a standard fitment in many of the mid-segment cars by the end of the forecast period. A range of new generation cars from Audi, BMW, Nissan, Mercedes, Volvo, etc. house an HUD that displays key information, such as speed and navigation directions, on the windshield.

North America to Push High Growth Rates

The technology is not entrenched in any of the developing markets and is still in the growing phase. The North American and European automobile markets are the most technology-sensitive markets, and the head-up display systems are available in only select automobiles even in these markets. The higher rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be because of a much lower base. In effect, the North American market is projected to see the highest levels of activity in the HUD market. Existing manufacturers of HUD systems of aircraft are expected be well placed to tap the automobile HUD market. Cutting costs and downsizing of technology are the major challenges facing these manufacturers.

New technologies are developing quickly in the sector, and comprehensive voice-operated head-up display systems have been developed. They can take calls, give users information about the various car parameters like air pressure in tires, and guide the user for directions. Depth-fuse 3D Head-up Display, a laser-based volumetric display technology, is an important technology in the market. If successful, these technologies can open new prospects, aiding to the growth of the HUD in the future.

Key Developments in the Automotive Head-up Display Market:

February 2018: BAE to supply UAE armed forces aircraft with head-up displays.

