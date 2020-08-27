Baby Sleeping Bag Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2020-2030

Global Baby Sleeping Bag Market – Introduction

A baby sleeping bag is primarily used to maintain the body temperature of the baby at night. The sleeping bag ensures that the baby does not wake up due to the cold and is safe and sleeps peacefully at night. Baby sleeping bags are designed to provide comfort and warmth without the need for any additional bedding such as blankets and top sheets. Baby sleeping bags also reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Available in different sizes, designs, materials, and colors, baby sleeping bags are more convenient than blankets. Babies wriggling under the covers at night is the risk attributed to blankets.

Increasing awareness and usage of baby sleeping bags in emerging economies projected to be a driving factor for the baby sleeping bag market

Rapid increase in awareness and usage of baby sleeping bags, and advantages such as the fact that it keeps the baby’s body temperature at a more constant level while sleeping, is easy to use, and offers peaceful sleep are projected to be major driving factors of the baby sleeping bag market during the forecast period.

The rising population of infants and toddlers in developing countries such as China, India, Australia, and various other developing countries across the globe is also one the significant reasons projected to drive the sales of baby sleeping bags in the near future.

Rise in sale of baby clothing and baby care products through company-owned websites and e-commerce websites anticipated to create new opportunity for the baby sleeping bag market

Rising trend of selling baby clothing and other baby care products through online distribution channels especially on company-owned websites and on e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Walmart, and other regional e-commerce sites across the globe is anticipated to create huge opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of baby sleeping bags. Manufacturers and suppliers also offer discounts and exclusive offers and schemes to drive the overall sale of baby sleeping bags on e-commerce websites.

Europe considered to be the Largest Market for Baby Sleeping Bags

Geographically, the global baby sleeping bag market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Europe accounted for major share of the global baby sleeping bag market in 2019. The market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to rising trend of using baby sleeping bags with innovative shapes, designs, colors, and with different features such as printed animal characters, which is projected to drive the sales of baby sleeping bags.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid increase in number of new born babies, and rise in sale of baby clothing and other baby products on e-commerce websites in China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and other Southeast Asian countries. These factors are projected to surge the demand for baby sleeping bags in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players Operating in the Baby Sleeping Bag Market

Prominent baby sleeping bag manufacturing companies are likely to face healthy competition during the forecasted timeline. Brands such as Aden & Anais, Merino Kids USA, Gro-group, ergoPouch, and Vertbaudet are making baby sleeping bags with innovation designs, colors, shapes etc. and planning to expand and launch more comfortable and economical baby sleeping bags. Companies are also undertaking mergers & acquisitions or signing agreements with regional distributors and dealers to expand their business in various parts of the globe. Some of the key players operating in the global baby sleeping bags market include:

Aden & Anais

Merino Kids USA

baby deedee LLC

Gro-group

Carter’s, Inc.

ergoPouch

Vertbaudet

Superlove Merino

Snüz

Kyte Baby

Global Baby Sleeping Bag Market – Research Scope

Global Baby Sleeping Bag Market, by Type

Cotton Sleeping Bag

Polyester Sleeping Bag

Others (Woolen Sleeping Bag etc.)

Global Baby Sleeping Bag Market, by Thermal Resistance

0.5 Tog (24 degrees Celsius or More)

1 Tog (21 – 23 degrees Celsius)

2.5 Tog (18 – 20 degrees Celsius)

More than 2.5 Tog (16 – 17 degrees Celsius)

Global Baby Sleeping Bag Market, by Age Group

0 – 6 months

6 – 12 months

12 – 18 months

18 – 24 months

Above 24 months

Global Baby Sleeping Bag Market, by Price Category

High/Premium

Medium

Low

Global Baby Sleeping Bag Market, by Gender

Boy

Girl

Unisex

Global Baby Sleeping Bag Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Specialty Stores Hypermarket/Supermarket Other Retail Stores



Global Baby Sleeping Bag Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



