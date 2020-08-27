Banking BPS Market Roundtable – Opportunities around the World | Atos, Capgemini, Concentrix, Genpact

Latest added Global Banking BPS Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Atos SE (France), Avaloq group AG (Switzerland), Capgemini SE (France), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (United States), Concentrix Corporation (United States), Firstsource Solutions Limited (India), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States), Genpact Limited (Bermuda), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Hexaware Technologies Limited (India), Infosys Limited (India) and NIIT Limited (India) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Over the past couple of decades, digitalization, automation, and centralization in the banking sector have been increased robustly over the past couple of decades. In addition to this, the growing prevalence of E-commerce activities has increased a need to outsource business process services to the information technology firms to employ automation in banking operations. Also, the adoption of banking BPS has also reduced the manpower required which in turn has fuelled quality and affordability of the banking services. Banking BPS is mainly adopted by the Tier I banks, where these firms outsource a number of banking services to the third parties to increase feasibility and efficiency in banking services. These services also minimize the risk as well as improved consumer satisfaction.

According to AMA, the Global Banking BPS market is expected to see growth rate of 9.19% and may see market size of USD18070.02 Million by 2024.

Market Drivers

Provides Flexibility and Operational Simplicity to the Banks

Increasing Digitalization and Industrialization across the Globe

Market Trend

Growing Adoption of E-Banking Operations and Banking Automation

Rising Strategic Alliances of IT companies with Tier I Banks

Restraints

Robust Competitive Rivalry Amongst the World Leading Banks

Lack of Automation Infrastructure from Underdeveloped Economies might Stagnate the Demand

Opportunities

Continues Technological Advancements and Growing Demand for Technology-Based Banking Solution Providers

Growing Number of Banking Business Service Process Providers and Minimized Prices

Challenges

Lack of Technologically & Financial Expert Professional with respect to Escalating Need

The latest edition of this report you will be entitled to receive additional chapter / commentary on latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation. Each of the segment analysis table for forecast period also high % impact on growth.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the upcoming situation by considering project pipelines of company, long term agreements to derive growth estimates. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Banking BPS Market research report include SWOT analysis.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On April 16, 2019, Global fintech leader Avaloq has launched ‘avaloq.one’ which is a new, intuitive and collaborative platform to help the financial services industry in their efforts working more effectively with fintechs. ‘avaloq.one’ is aiming seamlessly to connect leading fintechs and their solutions, to Avaloq’s global financial clients. This solution will speed up and streamlines implementation for all parties through standardized Open Application Program Interfaces (APIs), with fintechs benefiting from a partnership with the ability to self-onboard to the platform.

On May 16, 2019, a global leader in digital transformation, ‘Atos’ has launched its brand new Hardware Security Module (HSM) for IoT, a high-performance security device designed to protect IoT ecosystems through cryptographic features. The new HSM, part of the Horus portfolio, combines ‘as-a-Service’ access, centralized key management system and IoT security services for a fully-integrated solution.



The regional analysis of Global Banking BPS Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2025.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Banking BPS Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Banking BPS Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Banking BPS Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Banking BPS Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Banking BPS Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Front Office (Customer Management Services, Document Management, Sales and Marketing Outsourcing), Middle Office (Insurance BPS, Banking BPS, Healthcare Providers BPS), Back Office (F&A Outsourcing, Procurement)), Mortgage and Loan BPS (Origination Services BPS, Mortgage and Loan Administration BPS), Service (Core Banking BPS, Mortgage and Loan BPS, Payment Services BPS, Securities Processing BPS), Securities Processing BPS (Portfolio Services BPS, Trade Services BPS), Payment Services BPS (Cheque Processing BPS, Credit Card Processing BPS, EFT Services BPS))

5.1 Global Banking BPS Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Banking BPS Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Banking BPS Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Banking BPS Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Banking BPS Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

