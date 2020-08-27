Bike Racks Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Global “Bike Racks Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Bike Racks. A Report, titled “Global Bike Racks Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Bike Racks manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Bike Racks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Bike racks are used to carry bikes. They can help protect bikes and provide extra loading options. In the report, the bike racks are only used for cars.

Thule Group

SARIS CYCLING GROUP

Curt

CAR MATE

Allen Sports

Yakima Products

Atera GmbH

Uebler

Rhino-Rack

Hollywood Racks

VDL Hapro

Mont Blanc Group

Cruzber

Swagman

Kuat

Alpaca Carriers

The classification of Bike Racks includes Rear & Hitch Bike Racks, Roof Mounted Bike Racks and Others, and the proportion of Rear & Hitch Bike Racks in 2016 is about 58%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Bike Racks is widely used in SUV, Truck and Sedan. The most proportion of Bike Racks is Sedan, and the proportion in 2016 is about 49%. The trend of Sedan is decreasing.Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2016. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%. Market competition is not intense. Thule Group, SARIS CYCLING GROUP, Curt, CAR MATE, Allen Sports, Yakima Products, Atera GmbH, Uebler, Rhino-Rack, Hollywood Racks, VDL Hapro, Mont Blanc Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Bike Racks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2023, from 330 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Rear & Hitch Bike Racks

Roof Mounted Bike Racks

Others Major Applications are as follows:

SUV

Truck