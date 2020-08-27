Bio-Ketones Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by 360 Market Updates

Global “Bio-Ketones Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Bio-Ketones in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Bio-Ketones Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Bio-Ketones Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Fitz Chem LLC

Solvay Speciality Polymers

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

LanzaTech

Genomatica

Eastman Chemicals

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.

Ltd.

Bio Brands LLC

Green Biologics

Celtic Renewables

Caldic B.V.

The Global Bio-Ketones market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global bio-ketones market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period, majorly driven by increasing demand of bio-ketones from the cosmetics and personal care industry. The government regulations to shift towards the bio-based products is also likely to stimulate the market growth.

Increasing Demand from Cosmetics and Personal Care Driving the Market

Acetone is widely used as a solvent and denaturant in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Bio acetone is used a renewable alternative to petroleum-based acetone. The global personal care industry is valued at USD 350 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow at 5% per year. But the natural and sustainable cosmetics industry is expected to grow at 15% per year. Both customers and manufacturers are focusing on eco-friendly bio-based active ingredients, which is expected to drive the demand of bio-ketones in the coming years.

Bio PEEK the Dominant Product Type

The bio PEEK product type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global bio-ketones market. PEEK is highly used in the automotive industry as a replacement of metals as it helps in the reduction of automobile, which, in turn, leads to further fuel efficiency. Features, such as increase in performance and weight minimization of in-engine components this coupled with the growth in the automotive industry has made bio PEEK market take a substantial lead in the bio-ketones market.

Medical Devices Industry Making North America the Dominant Market

Asia-Pacific was a leading consumer of bio-ketones in 2017, followed by North America and Europe. The bio-ketones market in China is likely to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, owing to the huge demand from the pharmaceutical industry in China. Moreover, with increasing demand of paints & coatings from the construction sector, along with increase in automotive manufacturing facilities across China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia, the demand for bio-ketones is expected to grow at a high rate in the coming years.

