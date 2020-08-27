Breach And Attack Simulation Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Dynamics, Current Scenario, Historical Analysis, Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing, Developments, Comprehensive Analysis

Industry Insights

Market Research Future offers an in-depth analysis of the global breach and attack simulation market. The study elucidates that the market had a history in making a valuation of USD 102.64 Million back in 2018. In the present time, the market will gain an estimate of USD 1,109.5 Million by the year 2025. The valuation can be availed at a CAGR of 41.39% between the years 2019–2025. The study of the market also founds challenges, opportunities, competitive landscape, market drivers, and quantitative insights, which offer vital suggestions to market players for making the market more valuable in the future timeframe.

Top Market Contenders

The well-known players active in the global market of breach and attack simulation are listed as Pcysys (Israel), Cymulate (US), Qualys, Inc. (the US), Skybox Security, Inc. (the US), DXC Technology Company (US), Rapid7 (US), XM Cyber (Israel), AttackIQ, Inc. (the US), FireMon, LLC (US), SafeBreach Inc. (US), a part of FireEye (US), Verodin, Threatcare (US), NopSec (US), Scythe (US), MazeBolt Technologies (Israel), and Cronus Cyber Technologies (Israel).

Top Impacting Factors

Global automated breach and attack simulation market has undergone some critical developments over the past decade, and a few of these developments are attributed as seen in March 2019, BlackBerry Cylance and AttackIQ have entered into a partnership that provided a solution for organizations. This is to ensure with eminent endpoint security solutions that are optimized for maximum protection. It is also likely to offer constant protection against various security threats.

Giant market leaders such as eSecureVisio, XM Cyber, Whitehax, AttackIQ, DXC Technology have known for investing highly in the market’s share since decade long growth of the market. Apart from this, much of the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market is ascribed to various data breaches. This is likely to thrive on the back of increased demands from multiple organizations and strict regulations that keep arising out of numerous incidences of a data breach. All these factors lead to the market’s growth for the future timeframe.

On the other hand, the rising demand for prioritizing security investments and the mounting need to deal with regulations and compliance requirements across organizations are the essential factors driving the growth of the global breach and attack simulation market. Prioritizing security investment is one of the most significant challenges faced by organizations worldwide owing to vulnerability assessment programs, and penetration testing fails to connect risks with business metrics.

In spite of beneficiary factors, the study finds other factors that are posing as a hindrance to the growth of the market. Such a factor is attributed to a lack of awareness related to advanced cybersecurity technologies. Yet, the market seeks opportunities from the complex manual testing processes in the case of growing businesses. In fact, emerging technologies such as AI or ML are probable to have a positive blow on the worldwide breach and attack simulation market during the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market: Breach and Attack Simulation

From the viewpoint of segmentation, the breach and attack simulation market has been further studied among the segments of component, application, and end-user.

Among the component segment, the market has included tools/platforms and services. Out of this, the service segment is further classified as training and an on-demand analyst.

Among the application segment, the market is bifurcated into patch management, configuration management, threat intelligence, and more.

Among the end-user segment, the market has included enterprises, managed service providers, and data centers.

Regional Framework

From the viewpoint of a regional study conducted to understand the dynamics of global breach and attack simulation market, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world have been included under crucial regions that will show the market shares each one of them possesses as well as future aspects.

The market in North America is under note that it is currently leading the global breach and attack simulation market by having a significant market share. Such growth is attributed to the presence of major key players who are investing heavily in the research and development activities to develop advanced breach and attack simulation platforms having capabilities for boosting the network security against cyber attacks. With this, the region is also emerging as it is considered as an early adopter of technology, where organizations here have a substantial focus on cybersecurity as an essential component of activities set up.

Moving forwards, the Europe region is also likely to have a considerable share in the market owing to a surge in IT and cybersecurity in the region to strengthen its network security.

Furthermore, the region of Asia-Pacific is also in the line that projects to become the fastest-growing regional market during the assessment period. The growth here is marked with mounting demand for cloud-based service and a growing number of startups focusing on new tools for breach and attack simulation.

In the last, the global breach and attack simulation market in the rest of the world region is also likely to expand at a considerable rate during the assessment period owing to the mounting demand for strengthening the enterprise network against cybersecurity attacks and breaches.

