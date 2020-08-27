Briquette Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2020-2030

The global Briquette market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Briquette market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Briquette market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Briquette market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Briquette market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competition Analysis

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

German Pellets

Enviva

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

Vyborgskaya Cellulose

Rentech

Graanul Invest Group

RWE Innogy

Lignetics

E-pellets

Drax Biomass

General Biofuels

BlueFire Renewables

Pfeifer Group

Biomass Secure Power

Viridis Energy

Westervelt

Energex

Fram Renewable Fuels

Protocol Energy

Premium Pellet Ltd.

Granules LG

Enova Energy Group

Corinith Wood Pellets

Maine Woods Pellet

Appalachian Wood Pellets

Bear Mountain Forest Prod

Agropellets

West Oregon Wood Prod

Bayou Wood Pellets

Briquette Breakdown Data by Type

Bulk Biomass Briquette

Biomass Pellet

Briquette Breakdown Data by Application

Heating of residential and commercial buildings

District heating and electricity production

Each market player encompassed in the Briquette market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Briquette market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

