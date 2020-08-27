Cable Glands Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2024

Global “Cable Glands Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Cable Glands in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Cable Glands Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Cable Glands Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The global cable glands market was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.88 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.82%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report includes Industrial Cable Glands, Hazardous Area Cable Glands.

Cable Type Armored Cable Glands, Unarmored Cables, Materials Used Brass, Aluminum, Plastic, and Stainless Steel. The end-user industries are limited to Aerospace, Construction, Manufacturing and Processing, Oil & Gas, Power and Utilities. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Upgrading and Renewal of Existing Networks in Developed Economies

Many electrical and communication networks in developed countries are ageing with time. With innovations in technology, there has been a huge increase in demand. It was estimated; by Cisco that the current network traffic will triple by the end of the decade. The current infrastructure supporting these services is outdated and need to be upgraded to handle increasing demand and also to support new technologies that are being employed. Developed nations, such as the United States of America, United Kingdom, and other European countries are investing heavily in upgrading the existing systems to improve efficiency and provide reliable service. Electrical infrastructure development in Europe and Asia is also resulting in growing demand for this market.

Oil & Gas, Power & Utilities Sectors Hold the Largest Market Share

As large-scale up gradation and construction of oil refineries has resulted in increased demand for cable management tools across the globe. Power & utilities has traditionally been a major end-user market for cable glands, while the construction sector is expected to record the highest CAGR, followed by aerospace during the forecast period. Cable glands are increasingly being deployed in the aviation sector, as they are suitable for insulating and protecting. Materials, such as brass, aluminum and stainless steel have found several applications in the above-mentioned end-user verticals. Brass remains the most widely used material for the development of cable glands due to their inherent properties that make them highly suitable in the industrial environment. Aluminum and stainless steel are also being increasingly used for the manufacturing of cable glands. Aluminum is the most abundant metal, while stainless steel offers several benefits, such as temperature and pressure insulation.

North America Was Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share

The United States remains to be the single largest market for cable glands (and other cable management tools), and it is expected to continue its dominance, buoyed by increased up gradation, and renewal of existing public & private installations coupled with presence of several market incumbents. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Large scale up gradation and construction activities (especially in China, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries, where smart cities are being built to aid development) are expected to continue to drive future growth in this region.

November 2017 – Amphenol Industrial Products Group, a global leader in interconnect systems, now offers an array of high quality, reliable connectors for use in the wind power industry. Amphenol’s wind products, distributed by various divisions of the company, are designed for use in on-land, or offshore applications.They can withstand vibration, salt spray, and humidity, dust, EMI/EMC, as well as temperature extremes. This new line includes conduits, cable glands, tubing, braided jackets, as well as other harness protection accessories. These easy-to-install protective products are available in plastic and metallic compositions and can be used with robotic harnesses, floor cables, and in glands that protect connectors

