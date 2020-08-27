Cellulose Market Size Analysis, Growth Drivers, Share, and Business Opportunities 2020 to 2026

The global cellulose market size is projected to reach USD 305.08 billion by the end of 2026. Market was worth USD 219.53 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Driven by applications across diverse industries, the market will exhibit considerable growth in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cellulose Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Derivative Type (Commodity Cellulose Pulp, Cellulose Fibers, Cellulose Ethers, Cellulose Esters, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Nano-cellulose, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Textile, Food, Chemical Synthesis, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,“ Cellulose Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Cellulose is a pulp that is derived from plant sources. The substance possesses exceptional properties such as its hydrophile nature, good mechanical performance, and hygroscopic nature. These properties have led to applications across diverse industries, including chemical, textile, and food and beverages.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global Cellulose Market are:

Daicel Corporation

Sigma Aldrich

DuPont De Nemours Company

Akzo Nobel

Ashland inc.

Celanese Corporation

International Paper

Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd.

Nylstar S.L.

FiberVisions Corporation

Invista

Bracell

Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.

FMC Biopolymer

Eastman Chemical Company

Rayonier Inc.

Lenzing AG

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cellulose industry. It highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Noteworthy Industry Developments:

May 2019: Bracell initiated ‘Project Star’, a step taken to increase its annual production capacity. The project will increase the production capacity of Bracell’s pulp mill from 250 KT to 1500 KT till the end of 2021.

