Cereal Bar Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis

The Global Cereal Bar market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insights

The global cereal bar market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period to reach a market value of USD 15.35 billion by 2023.Cereal bars are considered healthy alternatives to other snacks, as they contain high protein and fiber content. The increasing popularity of cereal bars among all age groups supports the growth of this market. Kelloggs, a prominent vendor of cereal bars, holds one-third of the global market share.

Market Dynamics

Increasing consumer preference towards snack bars and energy nutrition bars in place of breakfast cereals owing to hectic schedules and rising health awareness is expected to provide impetus for market growth. The bars have benefited from consumers wanting to eat more healthily with the minimum of effort. They are following the trend toward all-day grazing and the shift to informal, less structured mealtimes. For these snacking occasions, the category competes with other health-focused snack options.

However, rising cost of raw materials like nuts, chocolate, and others to make snack bars and fluctuations in its supply can pose a threat to on time product delivery of snack bars.

Cereal bar market is yet to reach its potential growth in developing regions where people are not completely aware of cereal bars and still consume traditional snack food items like biscuits, chips among others.

Market Segmentation

The global cereal bar market is segmented by the distribution channel into super markets/hyper markets, convenience stores, specialty food stores, and others. With a share of more than 50%, the super markets/hyper markets segment has the highest number of sales.

Regional Analysis

The global cereal bars market has been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The market is expected to grow rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region, with India and China holding the largest market share. The increasing middle class population, coupled with a rise in health consciousness among the people, drives the growth of the cereal bars market in the region. In North America, the U.S holds the largest market share, supported by the introduction of sugar-free cereal bars.

Competitive Landscape

Major players – ATKINS NUTRITIONALS, BRUEGGEN, CLIFF BAR, FREEDOM FOODS, GENERAL MILLS, HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, KASHI, KELLOGGS, MARS, MCKEE FOODS, NATURELL INDIA, and NESTLE SA, among others.

The global market for cereal bars is dominated by Kelloggs, Nestle and General Mills, wherein, Kelloggs alone accounts for one-third of the global sale. A lot of capital is being invested by vendors in research and development to remain competitive in the market, with vendors competing for innovation, pricing, and distribution.

The global Cereal Bar market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

