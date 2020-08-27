The growing biopharma industry in China has resulted in the creation of lucrative business opportunities for contract service providers; region-specific advantages have also attracted several foreign sponsors entities over the last few years

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “China Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the contract manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals in China. The study also features a detailed analysis of key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering contract manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals in China.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, in the recent past.

An analysis of the expansion initiatives undertaken by contract manufacturers in China, in order to augment their capabilities, in the recent past.

A detailed analysis of more than 1500 clinical trials related to biopharmaceuticals that have been / are being / are likely to be conducted in China.

An estimate of the overall, installed capacity for manufacturing biopharmaceuticals, based on data reported by industry stakeholders in the public domain.

An analysis of the initiatives of big biopharma players engaged in this domain.

A qualitative analysis, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by drug / therapy developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

Detailed profiles of key players that have a diverse range of capabilities for the development, manufacturing, and packaging of biopharmaceutical products.

A case study comparing the key characteristics of large molecule and small molecule drugs.

A discussion on industry affiliated trends, key drivers, and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the evolution of this field.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of Product

API

FDF

Type of Expression System Used

Mammalian

Microbial

Others

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

Size of Manufacturer

Small

Mid-sized

Large / Very Large

Type of Biologic

Antibody

Vaccine

Others

Key companies covered in the report

ChemPartner Biologics

JHL Biotech

JOINN Biologics

MabPlex

Mycenax Biotech

WuXi AppTec

