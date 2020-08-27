The Asia Pacific chronic cough market is projected to reach US$ 2,155.25 millionby2027 from US$1,136.66 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.4%from 2020 to 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cipla Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

The growth of the Asia Pacific chronic cough market is primarily attributed to the rising incidences of chronic cough among population and growing product developments to treat chronic cough. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has highly affected the countries in the Asia Pacific region and the chronic cough market in the region.

The developments in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries related to the drugs that can cure chronic cough are likely to lead the market growth. Additionally, there is a rise in the number of global pharmaceutical companies and several startups across the region that are involved in product development for chronic cough. For instance, in May 2020, BELLUS Health Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, has developed novel therapeutics for the chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders. The company is engaged in product development and on 27 May 2020, they conducted a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) meeting to discuss the development regarding chronic cough. Specifically, the meeting covered the developmental aspects regarding the phase 2 RELIEF trial of BLU-5937 for chronic refractory cough. The company is looking forward to releasing data of clinical trials for RELIEF in June or July 2020.

In 2019, the drug class segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacificchronic cough market. The growing product developments to treat chronic cough and rising incidences of chronic cough among population are likely to drive the growth of drug class segment in the Asia Pacificchronic cough market.

Instrument, US Food and Drug Administration, and Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) are among the major primary and secondary sources for the chronic cough market included in the report.

Table Of Content

Introduction Chronic Cough Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Asia Pacific Chronic Cough Market – Market Landscape Asia Pacific Chronic Cough Market – Key Market Dynamics Asia Pacific Chronic Cough Market Analysis – By Drug Class Asia Pacific Chronic Cough Market – By Route of Administration Asia Pacific Chronic Cough Market – By Distribution Channel Asia Pacific Chronic Cough Market – Country Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia Pacific Chronic cough Market

