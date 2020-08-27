Clean Label Ingredients Market :Opportunities for the Forecast Period till 2026

The global Clean Label Ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 billion by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Clean Label Ingredients Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Application (Beverages, Bakery, Dairy & frozen desserts, Prepared food/ready meals & processed foods, Cereals & snacks, Others), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Type (Natural colors, Natural flavors, Fruit & vegetable ingredients, Starch & sweeteners, Flours, Malt, Natural preservatives, Fermentation ingredients, Oils & shortenings, Emulsifiers, Cereal Ingredients)), By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The market witnessed tremendous growth in the recent past and this trend is expected to continue from 2019 to 2026. Companies have developed products and formulations that have good taste, texture, smell, appearance and tolerance has resulted in wide consumer acceptance. The number of product clean label product launches is on the rise thus providing consumers with a wide variety of choice while still facilitating them to concentrate on their health. Dairy segment witnessed a wide range of product revamping and new product launches as well.
Growing product investment with using natural products for the coloring the products such as using brown colors from rice and organic sugarcane is boosting the product demand in processed food. The manufacturers are using organic processors desiring orange color from pumpkin juice and carrot concentrates. Shifting consumer preference towards organic based products is further enhancing the product growth. Shifting trend towards food that are least processed and maintaining the natural content of food will have significant impact over the coming years.
Increasing demand of consumer towards snacking and number of snacking occasions between meals will boost the product growth. Easy to carry and easy to use option of snacks offering healthy benefit will significantly improve the product demand. Snacks are widely preferred by the kids and parents are preferring to provide clean label cereal and snacks over conventional alternatives. Growing consumer focus on nutritional value of the product such as high protein, naturalness, high vitamins, no processing or minimum processing, is expected to significantly enhance the product demand. These are widely consumed in matured economies also. Increasing consumer spending towards health-oriented foods will further boost the product growth.
Presence of various major players particularly in the North American region are playing a significant role in the transformation of food and beverage industry. Multiple changes in nutritional recommendations, potential government legislation, and consumer demands has resulted in bringing the necessary amendments related to health conditions. The industry participants across the region are making strenuous efforts to bring advancements in clean label ingredients thereby enhancing quality of food products.
Clean Label product manufacturers completely offset the usage of artificial ingredients which have a negative impact on the overall human health. Clean Label Food & beverage manufacturers are deploying fortification of nutritional additives such as chia seeds, fruits, nuts, pumpkins, etc in their product offerings. The major motive of incorporating aforementioned additives in clean label food & beverage industry is to increase the nutritional content in food items.
Companies such as Cargill, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Archer Daniels Midland Company are some of the key players operating in the global market.
