Cloud Security Software Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global “Cloud Security Software Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Cloud Security Software in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Cloud Security Software Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Cloud Security Software Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Cloud Security Software Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Cloud Security Software Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Cloud Security Software including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Cloud Security Software Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Cloud Security Software Market:-

TrendMicro

Symplified Inc.

CA Technologies

McAfee

IBM Corp

Cipher Cloud

Safenet

VMware

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco Solutions

Panda Security

Websence

Checkpoint

Trustwave

Intel Security Group

Porticor Ltd

Fortinet

NetLib Security

Inc.

The Global Cloud Security Software market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global cloud security software market was valued at USD 25.1 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 33.6 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The growing data generation and increasing complexity of technologies have resulted in a heavy dependence of organizations on cloud services for operations and data management. The cloud industry has experienced a rapid growth in its adoption in the last decade from technology-based companies. This trend is also followed by other industries, due to their realization of the advantages offered by the cloud systems. This is creating an environment where cloud services are acting as the backbone of many business operations. This growth in the adoption of cloud services is having a direct impact on the demand for cloud security solutions.

The report is segmented on the basis of types of cloud security software and deployment models. The report is also segmented by industry and region.

Increased Spending on Network Security is the Major Market Driver

According to a recent survey, big companies spend around 11% of their IT budgets on security, whereas small businesses spend nearly 15%. Non-complex or weak network access are common problems in network security in recent times. Since hackers are motivated by scoring political points and embarrassing the companies, they are focusing on stealing unstructured data, such as email and other important documents. Loss of such data might adversely affect the business of an organization due to loss of reputation, like in the case of Sony. The purpose of IT spending on security measures is to manage security breach and to ensure its reduction at a significant level. As phishing attacks have increased in number, an intrusion prevention software can help both the targeted users and the organizations as a whole.

Recent data breaches of the top companies around the world have led to the increased adoption of the cloud security systems. The increase in the number of cyber-attacks in the last few years has created demand for improved security. Banking services are becoming a primary target of the hackers, as they have critical user information. The aforementioned reasons are pushing investments from these industries in cloud security. Thus, growing need for security and increasing IT spending on security solutions is driving the growth of the market.

Cloud Intrusion Detection & Prevention Software Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

Cloud intrusion detection & prevention software is one of the primary security software employed in cloud security. Intrusion detection software (IDS) and intrusion prevention software (IPS) systems are deployed as the gatekeepers for cloud systems. The IDS/IPS continuously monitor the data flow and operations of the cloud system. The system monitors the network for malicious activity that could be a part data breach attempt. The system also scans for data sets that could be in violation of the standards set by the security system. Any detected activity by the IDS/IPS is reported to the administrator to take necessary steps to deal with the attack. Advanced IDS systems collect the data and send to the centralized security systems employed to take care of the attacks. These systems perform various operations in the cloud network depending on the need.

Based on different consumer requirements, the software works as an anti-virus to eliminate the malicious files in the hierarchal systems. Network monitoring of the data center network is one of the growing needs for the cloud-based service systems. With the increasing complexity of cloud systems and the integration of hybrid systems, the networks are filled with vulnerabilities that could be exploited. The growing hacking trend has resulted in the network security becoming a primary concern for the companies and organizations. Network IDS and hosted IDS systems are witnessing an increasing growth in the cloud industry. Banking sector and the telecommunication industry, which are highly dependent on the network-based systems, are increasing security budgets to provide improved security. Thus, the overall cloud IDS/IPS systems are experiencing a growing demand in the market and are projected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period.

United States is the Largest Consumer

The US’s status as the largest consumer for cloud security software could be attributed to the presence of large enterprises, growing frequency of cyber-attacks, and the increasing number of hosted servers in the United States region. Many companies providing cloud security are headquartered in the United States. Most of the companies pilot new services in the country before global launches and deployment. The fast adoption of new technology in this country and the growing focus on security is pushing the market forward. The presence of large cloud service providers, such as Microsoft and Amazon, is playing a significant role in the growth of cloud security software market in the country.

Industries, such as banking, healthcare, and government organizations, that hold databases of sensitive information, are preferred targets for hackers as they have a wealth of information. Credit card data and social security numbers of individuals are the targeted information attacked by the hackers. To safeguard such critical data, there is a need for robust cloud intrusion protection and security solutions, along with suitable network security solutions. After recent email leaks and DNC hacks witnessed by the nation during the election period, it is expected that organizations will opt to reinforce the security of their data. The government in this region has tightened the security norms to provide better cloud security. Cloud services are in high demand and are experiencing a high adoption rate with the rise in demand for IoT systems. The recent hack into Sony Pictures has become an example that is driving the need for cloud intrusion protection software. The overall growing adoption of cloud services and the growing threats faced by the organizations in this region is pushing the deployment of cloud security software. The investments in this sector are also expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period. The United States is expected to maintain its dominance on the market over the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886106

The global Cloud Security Software market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Cloud Security Software Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Cloud Security Software Market:

• March 2018: McAfee launched Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure. The solution is expected to secure Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The company’s cloud security portfolio includes McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud, McAfee Virtual Network Security Platform (McAfee vNSP), and McAfee Cloud Workload Security (McAfee CWS).

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886106

This Cloud Security Software Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Cloud Security Software? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Cloud Security Software Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Cloud Security Software Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Cloud Security Software Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Cloud Security Software Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Cloud Security Software Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Cloud Security Software Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Cloud Security Software Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Cloud Security Software Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Cloud Security Software Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Cloud Security Software Industry?

Reasons to Purchase This Report

Current and future cloud security software market in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Identifying the segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players