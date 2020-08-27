Competitors Analysis of Tea Color Sorter Market from 2020 to 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Tea Color Sorter industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Tea Color Sorter and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Tea Color Sorter Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Tea Color Sorter players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Tea Color Sorter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Tea Color Sorter budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Tea Color Sorter sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Metak

Genn Controls India Private Limited

Promech Industries Private Limited

Sortex Group

Weilai Machinery

BEYA Machine Equipments Co. and AKY Technology

Anhui Bida Optoelectronic Technology

CSG

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Layer Tea Color Sorter

Double Layer Tea Color Sorter

Multi-Layer Tea Color Sorter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Black Tea Picking

Green Tea Picking

Other

