Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 By DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s ‘Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The term Complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G) was adopted by expert consensus in 2013 to define a group of rare kidneys diseases driven by dysregulation of the complement cascade. It is a type of glomerular disease, characterized by predominant C3 complement component (C3) deposits in the glomeruli in the absence of a significant amount of immunoglobulin and without deposition of C1q and C4. The term C3G includes dense deposit disease (DDD) and C3 glomerulonephritis (C3GN), which are the two patterns of damage and inflammation in the glomeruli. In other words, the damage and inflammation in the kidney tissue in DDD appear different from that in C3GN when observed under a microscope. People with DDD generally present at a younger age (childhood or adolescence) compared to people with C3GN (adulthood). In DDD, C3 deposits are bunched up in one area of the glomeruli and appear thick while in case of C3GN, C3 deposits are more spread out and less thick. Progression to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) has been found in 40% of C3G patients, with no detectable difference between those with C3GN versus DDD.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Epidemiology

As per the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), C3G affects persons of all ages, although the mean age appears to be lower in DDD patients as compared to C3GN patients. The prevalence of C3G is estimated at 2–3 per 1,000,000 people. The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Key Facts

A European study included researchers from the US and was conducted by Smith et al. (2019), who highlighted that data derived from four European studies provide estimates of about 0.2–1.0 cases per 1,000,000 of the population. In terms of the point prevalence, values range from 14 to 140 cases per 1,000,000. One of the studies included 19 patients with a median age of 21 years having biopsy-proven C3G from a referral population of 500,000 patients having a prevalence proportion of 1 in 1,000,000.

Ravindran et al. (2018) described the clinico-pathological features, complement abnormalities, triggers, treatment and outcomes of patients with C3G. The outcome of the study was out of 114 patients, wherein 102 (89.5%) had a diagnosis ofC3GN and 12 (10.5%) of DDD. This provides a key highlight that C3GN was approximately nine-fold more common than DDD during the same period. In terms of gender-specific data, 63 (55.3%) were males and 51 (44.7%) females, with C3GN patients being older than DDD patients.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of C3G in the seven major markets was estimated to be 8,175 in 2017.

In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed prevalence of C3G was found to be maximum in Germany with 820 cases, followed by France with 685 cases in 2017. While, the least number of cases were found in Spain, with 496 cases in 2017. The diagnosed prevalent cases of C3G, in the United States, were found to be 3,967 in 2017.

In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of C3G was found to be 912 in 2017. A cohort-based study referred by the National Health Service (NHS) England,

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Report Scope

The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)

The report provides the segmentation of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) epidemiology

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)

3. Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G): Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

