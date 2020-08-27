Composites Market Top 10 Manufacturers Overview, Size, Industry Revenue and Growth Forecast to 2026

The global Composites Market Size is expected to reach USD 163.23 billion by 2026, exhibit a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 93.68 billion in 2018.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a Report, titled “Composites Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Matrix (Polymer matrix composites, Ceramic matrix composites and Metal matrix composites), by Polymer matrix composites (Fiber {Glass, Carbon, Aramid} and Resin {Thermoset, Thermoplastics}) and by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics goods, Pipes & tank manufacturing, Consumer goods, Wind power, Maritime, Defense & aviation and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.

The rising demand for aircrafts and the surge in the aerospace industry will contribute positively to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. As per the survey conducted by India Brand Equity Foundation, India is estimated to become the third-largest aviation industry in terms of passengers by 2024. The surge in foreign investment for air transport services and domestic passenger airlines will have a drastic impact on the Composites Market revenue during the forecast period.

Request a PDF Sample Copy of Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/composites-market-102295

List of Best Companies Present in the Global Composites Market are;

Owens Corning

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon

Huntsman International LLC.

Solvay

Exel Group

Veplas d.d.

Composite Solutions

Others

The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive description of the Composites Market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases what procedures and strategies; companies are currently implementing in the market. It further examines the ways and components convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.

Significant Development:

Successful Acquisition of AIM Aerospace by Sekisui Chemical to Enable Speedy Expansion

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd, a part of SEKISUI America Corporation (SAC), announced the acquisition of AIM Aerospace, a leading company in manufacturing carbon fiber, thermoplastics, intelligent composite manufacturing automation, and aerospace interiors. The increasing acquisitions and mergers of companies will promote the Composites Market share during the forecast period. Moreover, Ian Moran, President of Sekisui America, said in a statement, the acquisition of Sekisui Aerospace continues Sekisui’s commitment to investing in growth markets with high-quality and principled companies that share our corporate values. Besides, the merger between companies will add a new value to the shareholders, customers, and employees in the coming future, which, in turn, will favor best for the Composites Market trends.

Request for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/composites-market-102295

Browse More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights™ :

Polyurethane Market

Zeolite Market

Lubricants Market