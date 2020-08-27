Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market 2020 Comprehensive study by key players: Autodesk, Hexagon, Dassault Systèmes, Siemens, 3D Systems, HCL, BobCAD-CAM, CNC Software

Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. On the basis of product, this report displays the cost structure, sales revenue, sales volume, gross Margin, market share and growth rate with forecast 2025.

CAM uses computer-driven manufacturing processes for additional automation of management, material tracking, planning and transportation. CAM also implements advanced productivity tools like simulation and optimization to leverage professional skills such as Improved Control Over Job Programming, Eliminate Costly Mistakes & Waste and others. Additionally, growing industrial and robotic automation is expected to boost the growth of market across various industries globally.

The regional analysis of global Computer-Aided Manufacturing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to Increased adoption of cloud-based CAM solution for enhancing manufacturing process and automating production has boosted the Computer-Aided Manufacturing in North America. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market are –

Autodesk, Hexagon, Dassault Systèmes, Siemens, 3D Systems, HCL, BobCAD-CAM, CNC Software, PTC, Open Mind Technologies.

On the basis of type:

2D

3D

Based on solution:

Shipbuilding

Aerospace and Defense

Automobile & Train

Machine Tool

Others

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Executive Summary

Introduction

Research Methodology

Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market Overview

Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Solution

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Components

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

Continued…………

