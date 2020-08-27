Contact Center Software Market Size, Share, Product Type, Applications and Revenue Forecast To 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The report classifies the global “contact center software” market on the bases of deployment, organization size, component size, by vertical, and by geography. In terms of deployment, the market is further grouped into on-premise and cloud. On the bases of organization size, the market is classified into small, medium, and large enterprises. By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services.

The global Contact Centre Software market is likely to gain momentum from a rise in the omnichannel communication. Recently, Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled “Contact Centre Software Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2026”. As per the report, in 2018, the global contact centre software market was valued at US$ 16,750.7 Mn. The market is expected to progress at an astounding CAGR of 14.62% and reach US$ 48,010.0 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also states that demand for contact centres is increasing day by day. This is anticipated to be one of the major drivers for the growth of the global contact centre software market.

Top Players

Genesys

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Avaya Inc.

Mitel Corporation

Enghouse Interactive Inc.

Nice Systems Ltd

Cisco Systems

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Five9 Inc

Redefined Content Value Likely to Boost the Growth of the Global Market

Contact centres are used to manage customer service, telemarketing, accounting, debt collection, and other associated operations. They are often operated by external businesses. Recently, numerous efficient channels of communications are available for usage. This has resulted in the evolution of customer preferences and redefined content value.

All these factors are projected to increase the adoption of contact centre software solutions across the globe. Furthermore, competition has also increased in the market. This has caused the organizations to retain a coherent and stable relationship with the customers and safeguard customer loyalty.

Contact Centre Software Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

Segmentation

1. By Component

Solutions

Interactive voice response(IVR)



Automatic Call Distribution



Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)



Call Recording



Reporting and Analytics



Dialer



Workforce Optimization



Customer Collaboration



Others

Services

Managed



Professional



Consulting





Training and Education





Support and Maintenance

2. By Organization Size

Large

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

3. By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

4. By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Others

5. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Constant Research and Development on Applications of Contact Centre Software to Lead North America

The global contact centre software is geographically divided into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, North America is projected to dominate the global contact centre software market during the forecast period. This will occur because there are several renowned and strong market players that exist in the U.S. These companies are constantly working on the application of contact centre software systems in the private and public organizations.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness notable growth due to the investments of the small and medium organizations. They are investing to increase the adoption of cloud-based and technologically advanced software solutions for contact centres. Developing countries such as, India and China, in Asia Pacific are projected to hold considerable portions of the global contact centre software market during the forecast period. Advancements in technology is predicted to favor growth of these two countries.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of Market Share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Contact Centre Software market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Genesys, 8×8, Inc., and Other Key Players Focus on Strategic Acquisitions and Service Launches to Strengthen their Position

8×8, Inc., a renowned provider of customer engagement solutions and cloud communications, headquartered in the U.S.A., announced the launch of their complete cloud contact centre solution in June 2020. The contact centre provides standalone solutions that include omnichannel, customer journey analytics, ACD, speech analytics, dialer, IVR, quality management, reporting, and surveys under a single platform. Their contact centre is the only existing product in the market that provides a bank for every agent which in turn, gives rise to saving opportunities.

Earlier, in April 2020, Genesys, a seller of call centre technology and customer experience, based in California, declared that it has integrated its three customer experience platforms, namely, PureConnect, PureCloud, and PureEngage with Google cloud contact centre AI. Genesys is one of the first companies to conduct an integration process with Google cloud contact centre AI. It will aid numerous companies to leverage this particular technology through its programs.

Key Features of Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the Contact Centre Software market and have a comprehensive understanding of the market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various Contact Centre Software market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Contact Centre Software market.

Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026.

Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2023 of industry.

The global Contact Centre Software market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2023. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Contact Centre Software Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the market, along with the production growth.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

